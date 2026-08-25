Rockets Proposed to Trade Kevin Durant to Knicks in Massive 3-Player NBA Trade

The Houston Rockets are … stuck? A little over a year ago, they were viewed as one of the league’s up-and-comers. Then they traded for Kevin Durant and were expected to be in the mix to contend for the Western Conference title. Instead, Houston flamed out in the first round of the playoffs.

That’s not to say the Rockets are in a terrible spot. They have young franchise cornerstones like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, but they don’t seem to be in an immediate position to contend for a title, which is the expectation when you have Durant on the roster still playing at an All-NBA level.

There has been some speculation this offseason that the Rockets could move Durant, but the franchise has not given that indication so far. But there is one trade the Rockets could make that could make them … dare we say better?

In this proposed deal, Houston would send Durant to the New York Knicks for Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, a 2027 second round pick and a 2033 first round pick.

Kevin Durant to Knicks Means a New Pivot for Houston

At 37, Durant remains one of the world’s most lethal scorers. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the overall and 43 percent from three last season. Typically, a trade wouldn’t trade a player who produces those numbers just one year after acquiring him in a massive trade. But with Durant’s trade value still seemingly high, dealing Durant to the Knicks, while it would make the parity fanboys mad, would give the Rockets a couple of players who could fit a lot better in a Sengun-centered offense.

The Rockets have Sengun, Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Jabai Smith Jr. to name a few. That core led Houston to Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors just two seasons ago. Should the Rockets try to get back to building what they started?

Bridges and Hart, 29 and 31, respectively, would give the Rockets two proven playoff veterans who could give a young Houston team minus Durant the experience boost it needs to contend in the West.

Durant Would Finally Land in the Big Apple

It was supposed to happen seven summers ago. Better late than never, as they say!

For the Knicks, this would be pure cinema. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Durant taking the Madison Square Garden floor for 41 home games. In a title-defense season. After an offseason that saw some East teams load up on talent just to contend with the Knicks. This would put the East on fire.

Not only would landing Durant give the Knicks one of the greatest second options in league history, but the team would also remove the potentially $150 million remaining on Bridges’ contract. New York would trim nearly $11 million in payroll in this hypothetical deal.

Once those luxury tax and apron penalties come knocking on the door, things get difficult fast. This proposed trade would distance the Knicks from the dreaded second apron.

For the Rockets, a lineup of Fred VanVleet, Bridges, Thompson, Hart and Sengun would make them an interesting wildcard in the West.