Houston Rockets Officially Sign Former Los Angeles Clippers Guard

The Houston Rockets have officially added a former Los Angeles Clippers guard to their roster ahead of training camp.

According to NBA.com’s transaction logs, the Rockets have signed Sean Pedulla to a two-way contract. Pedulla appeared in seven games for the Clippers last season and played for them in the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype first reported Pedulla agreeing to join the Rockets to bring their current roster count to 19 players.

“The Houston Rockets and guard Sean Pedulla have agreed to a two-way deal, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup told @hoopshype. Pedulla was the NBA G League Rookie of the Year, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in the G League last season,” Scotto tweeted.

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The Rockets now have three players on two-way contracts, with Pedulla joining Tristen Newton and Quadir Copeland. They also have 12 players on standard contract, two on non-guaranteed deals and two on Exhibit 10s.

Sean Pedulla’s Career

After three seasons at Virginia Tech, Sean Pedulla transferred to Ole Miss for the 2025-26 season. He declared for last year’s draft, but his name wasn’t called. He ended up signing for the Portland Trail Blazers for the Summer League before earning a contract for their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

On February 20, Pedulla signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He played in seven games as a rookie, averaging 1.9 points in just 4.4 minutes per game.

Pedulla was much better in the G League, putting up 20.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 42 games between the Remix and the San Diego Clippers. He was named 2026 NBA G League Rookie of the Year.

In five Summer League games for the Clippers, Pedulla averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals.

Houston Rockets Current Roster

Here is the full Houston Rockets roster at the moment, with around a month before training camp:

Kevin Durant | Forward | No. 7

Alperen Sengun | Center | No. 28

Amen Thompson | Guard-Forward | No. 1

Jabari Smith Jr. | Forward | No. 10

Reed Sheppard | Guard | No. 15

Tristen Newton | Guard | No. 13

Tari Eason | Forward | No. 17

Marcus Smart | Guard | No. 36

Oscar Tshiebwe | Forward-Center | No. 34

Bogdan Bogdanovic | Guard | No. 31

Steven Adams | Center | No. 12

Clint Capela | Center | No. 30

Julian Phillips | Forward | No. 4

Jae’Sean Tate | Forward | No. 8

Isaiah Crawford | Forward | No. 27

Sean Pedulla | Guard | TBA

Bruce Thornton | Guard | TBA

Quadir Copeland | Guard | TBA

Fred VanVleet | Guard | No. 5

Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday remain as free agents, though it’s unclear if the Rockets are going to sign them to new contracts.

The Rockets can sign up to 21 players for training camp before trimming it to 18. They need to have 15 players on standard contracts and three players on two-way deals.

Training camp is scheduled for September 29, with preseason games from October 3 to 16. The regular season starts on October 20, but the Rockets don’t play until October 21 against the Dallas Mavericks at home.