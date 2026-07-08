Rockets Star Forward Predicted as One of the Next Possible Superstars Traded

The Houston Rockets made the bold decision to trade for Kevin Durant last season. They wanted to bring him in to give them a proven veteran scorer who could push them over the hump. However, that did not result in them having postseason success.

Durant ended up playing just one game in the playoffs before the Rockets lost to the Lakers. In that series, Luka Doncic did not play. Austin Reaves hardly played, as well. It was a failure to end the postseason that way. Now, Houston has to find a way to get better.

One NBA writer believes that Durant could be one of the next superstars on his way out of town.

Rockets’ Kevin Durant Predicted to be One of the Next Star Players Moved

Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that Durant could be one of the next superstar players traded. He thinks that the burner saga could be the impetus for a potential trade.

“Maybe Durant is confident in what this club has, but his first season as a part of it did not seem remotely fun. And it would hardly be out of his norm to tire of his hoops home and seek out a fresh start elsewhere,” Buckley writes.

Durant has been somewhat of a nomad in the last half-decade of his NBA career. For whatever reason, he never seems to be happy where he is playing, and he needs a change of scenery. That could happen again, and Durant could decide he wants out of Houston.

The Rockets could decide that Durant isn’t the kind of leader that they were hoping to get and decide to move on. His teammates could have friction with him after the burner scandal that can’t be resolved. There are a myriad of reasons why he could get moved at some point.

Houston Hopes a Return From Injury Gives Them a Chance to Compete for a Title

The injury to Fred VanVleet before the season hurt them. They needed a point guard who could set up the offense, and that was an injury they weren’t able to fully recover from. The Rockets are hoping that his return to the roster will make them a better team late in the year.

Having Steven Adams back should help, as well. His rebounding was a key part of the team before he had season-ending surgery. Getting both players back should make this team better. Will it make them a championship contender? That might be a bit of a stretch.

Last season, Houston had the fourth-highest turnover ratio in the league. Having VanVleet run the offense should help them in that regard. They also think he should help the half-court offense be more efficient. Keeping Durant healthy and happy throughout the season will be the biggest key to them competing for a deep postseason run.