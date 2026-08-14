Former Indiana Pacers Player Suffers Paul George-Like Injury Overseas

Former Indiana Pacers Summer League player DeQuan Jones suffered a major, potentially career-threatening injury while playing in the Philippines.

Jones, who played for the Orlando Magic in the 2013-2014 NBA season, had a gruesome right lower-leg injury on Tuesday, August 11, while playing for the NLEX Road Warriors, who is coached by former Sacramento Kings player development coach Jimmy Alapag, in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Ex-NBA Player Suffers Major Injury in The Philippines

Jones was driving to the basket when his leg collapsed, and opposing center Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser inadvertently fell onto his planted right leg.

Tests a day after the incident revealed that he suffered a complete fracture of the fibula, a dislocated right ankle, and a medial malleolar fracture.

Jones’ injury was eerily similar to the injury sustained by a Pacers superstar Paul George, in 2014 with Team USA. In an exhibition game, George suffered a severe open tibia-fibula fracture and various knee hyperextensions.

George underwent emergency surgery that night to insert a titanium rod into his shin bone, remarkably returning to NBA game action just eight months later on April 5, 2015.

George is still playing at a high level, having been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Boston Celtics in the Jaylen Brown deal.

Jones played one season in the NBA for the Magic during the 2012-2013 regular season, appearing in 63 games, 17 of which he started, and averaged 3.7 points per game.

He has since hopped to different leagues across the world, on top of playing in multiple Summer League teams.

This Is Not A First A Former NBA Player Suffered A Career-Threatening Injury In The Philippines This Year

Earlier this year, former NBA player Bol Bol also sustained a career-threatening injury while playing for the TNT Tropang 5G in the Philippines.

Bol, a former player for the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns, suffered a tear of the left Achilles tendon.

It happened after he drove to the basket and landed awkwardly on a non-contact move. Bol immediately clutched his left heel and went straight to the locker room.

He never returned to the game, opting to go to the hospital while the match was still being played.

Bol, who stands at 7-foot-3, then traveled from the Philippines to New York to get it checked and continue his recovery.

Drafted 44th overall in 2019, Bol played six seasons across 202 regular-season NBA games, putting up 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game before moving overseas.

Jones is expected to go through a similar process with Bol as they look to return to basketball shape.