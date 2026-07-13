Ex-Indiana Pacers Forward Taking Talents to France After 10-Year NBA career

It’s been two seasons since former Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren has played an NBA game.

Warren has spent the last two years with the New York Knicks‘ NBA G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. He averaged 18.3 points in eight games last season, but he was better during the 2024-25 campaign.

In 21 games, Warren averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He was named part of the All-NBA G League Third Team at the end of the season.

Former Indiana Pacers Forward and Bubble MVP Moving to France

After a 10-year NBA career, T.J. Warren is taking his talents to France. He reportedly signed with Paris Basketball of LNB Elite, as per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.

“T.J. Warren turned down several more lucrative offers in Europe to join Paris Basketball, per sources. The former NBA forward prioritized the opportunity to play a bigger role and was also drawn to the location, two crucial factors behind his decision,” Urbonas tweeted.

Warren will be teaming up with fellow former NBA players like Lamar Stevens and Joel Ayayi. Stevens was mostly known for his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Ayayi played seven games for the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 NBA season.

In 10 seasons in the NBA, Warren put up very respectable career averages of 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 385 games. He had his best year with the Indiana Pacers in 2020 and had his career run inside the NBA bubble.

T.J. Warren’s Bubble Run

While Damian Lillard was selected as the NBA Bubble MVP, many argued that T.J. Warren received the distinction after the best run of his career. Warren put up superstar numbers in 10 games, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

Warren was nearly unstoppable, shooting 54.1% from the field, 47.5% from beyond the arc and 92.6% from the charity stripe. He averaged more points than LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic and Jaylen Brown, among others.

The highlight of his bubble run was a 53-point explosion against the Philadelphia 76ers. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He shot 69.0% from the field and knocked down nine 3-point shots in the Pacers’ 127-121 win.

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Warren’s NBA Career

Before taking over the NBA bubble, T.J. Warren began his career with the Phoenix Suns in 2014. He was the No. 14 pick out of North Carolina State. He primarily came off the bench in his first two seasons before becoming the second option on offense behind Devin Booker.

Warren spent five seasons with the Suns before getting traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2019. He was with the Pacers for three seasons, but his peak was at the bubble. He played just four games during the 2020-21 season and missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injuries.

The 32-year-old forward also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. In between those two teams, he briefly returned to the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.