Tyrese Haliburton Follows Keith Lee’s Lead After Gary Storms

Keith Lee and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton combined their resources to support Gary, Indiana, as residents continued recovering from the severe storms that struck the city on August 11.

Haliburton matched Lee’s $15,000 contribution after learning about the food critic’s relief work, raising their total commitment to $30,000, Yahoo reports. “As much as I can, I want to be involved in the community,” Haliburton said while explaining his decision.

Lee and Haliburton worked alongside local organizations and The Salvation Army at Roosevelt City Pavilion on August 24. Thousands of residents attended the event, where organizers distributed meals and essential supplies to families affected by the storms.

Although Lee recognized that his contribution could not restore power, he wanted to provide immediate help and draw greater attention to the conditions facing Gary residents. He announced Haliburton’s involvement through an Instagram video, saying, “Tyrese Haliburton found out what we [were] doing, and he matching our contributions.”

@keith_lee125 Keith Speaks 💕 Gary Indiana , thank you for welcoming us with open arms 💕 #foodcritic @Salvation Army USA @Tyrese Haliburton @acehardware ♬ original sound – Keith Lee

Donations Support Relief Work Across Gary

The Guardian reported that Lee committed $15,000 to relief supplies before Haliburton contributed the same amount. Their combined donation helped support an operation designed to address residents’ immediate needs while the larger recovery continued.

The Salvation Army said families received cleanup kits containing disinfectant, gloves, sponges, mops, and laundry and dish detergent. The organization also supplied food, social services, and additional assistance throughout communities the storms hit.

Haliburton’s decision expanded an effort that Lee had already put in motion. It also connected the food critic and Pacers star at a time when Gary’s prolonged outages had attracted attention beyond the city.

Gary Residents Confront Extended Power Outages

Powerful winds knocked trees into electrical lines across Northwest Indiana on August 11, according to NPR. Affected locations included Lake Station and Munster, along with Gary and Portage. Hundreds of thousands of customers lost electricity when the outages reached their peak.

Power gradually returned throughout the region, but Gary remained among the locations facing the greatest disruption. ABC7 Chicago placed the remaining NIPSCO outage count above 11,000 customers, with Gary accounting for most of those outages. Crews expected to restore service in Gary and Portage by the night of August 25.

The slow response also prompted Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to call for an investigation into NIPSCO. Braun said the utility “failed to keep its end of the bargain.” State officials activated the National Guard to support recovery operations. A federal emergency declaration also cleared the way for FEMA assistance.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton expressed the same urgency as residents entered another day without consistent power.

“We’re at day 12, and 12 days is too long for families to be without power,” Melton said, according to The Guardian.

Melton also emphasized Gary’s resilience and said neighborhoods had started regaining electricity. He credited residents for helping one another and pledged that city leaders would continue pressing until every family received care.

Lee and Haliburton could not solve every part of Gary’s recovery with one event. Their $30,000 contribution, however, delivered supplies to residents while directing more public attention toward a city still waiting for full relief.