LeBron Calling Other Players Before Making Free Agent Decision

The NBA world is still waiting for LeBron James to choose his next team as the last major domino to fall this offseason. Other players need LeBron off the market before other teams go after them. The free agency period has stalled until James announces his destination to get things going again. NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that owners and General Managers are no longer getting any calls from LeBron or his agent Rich Paul.

Windhorst said the following about James calling players instead of speaking with team figureheads:

“Some of the owners who are trying to get LeBron James (on the phone) were talking to each other and were like ‘have you heard anything? Nope. Have you heard anything? Nope.’ LeBron is reaching out and talking to players on some of these teams and they report back to their GM or coach ‘Hey, LeBron called.”

Players from the teams interested in LeBron have been getting phone calls or messages from James. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have had Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown reaching out to LeBron as part of the recruiting process. It now appears that every team with a realistic chance has had some of their players answering questions when James reached out.

No One Knows Where LeBron James Is Heading

The reports and rumors continue to fly, but no one seems to have a good read on LeBron’s next team. Betting sites have made the Cleveland Cavaliers the favorite for weeks now due to the hometown appeal and a chance to contend with a deep roster.

However, nothing has been set to truly remove the other teams from having a chance. The Golden State Warriors were considered one of the favorites early and have had both positive and negative reports following them during the long offseason James chase.

Miami Heat fans hope that they can be the team that creates a big LeBron return. The Minnesota Timberwolves currently seem to be the distant underdog of the five interested suitors. All these reports still end with James on the free agent market considering all his options and not ready to commit.

Which Players Are LeBron Speaking With?

Philadelphia and Golden State have had some leaked reports about names having conversations with LeBron. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been recruiting James as two of his longtime rivals who he developed close bonds with over time.

LeBron is most likely to reach out to each team’s best players to get more entail before picking a new team. Donovan Mitchell is currently the face of the Cavaliers franchise to have him male sense there. James did the same due diligence of having dialogue with Kyrie Irving before returning to Cleveland in 2014.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the top name on the Heat that gives LeBron confidence to join them based on their conversations. All teams involved have had some level of conversation with James or his agent Rich Paul in recent weeks. Other players won’t influence LeBron’s choice, but they can improve their team’s chances.