LeBron James Reveals What He’ll Miss Most When He Retires

The star power of LeBron James is still strong over two decades into his career as the top story of the NBA offseason. However, even the iconic talent will have to retire quite soon and is already preparing for it. James was interviewed at Fanatics Fest and received an interesting question about what he’ll most miss about the NBA when he’s gone.

The following quote came from LeBron’s appearance on The Shop:

“Just the competition and the atmosphere. The lights. Obviously the TV know, some arenas know, there’s different levels of lights that they put on when they know it’s a big game or not. They know for sure. Then just like competing. We’re all competing for one common goal, and that’s to win that quarter or win that game or win that series or win that championship. So, you won’t be able to find that again when you like competing. And the blood, the sweat, the tears of everything that you put into it leading up to that moment. You know, this is the payoff. So yeah, you’ll miss that for sure.”

James talked about the “big game feel” of taking part in an important game with extra excitement in the air. The overall discussion came back to competing for an NBA Championship. LeBron has won titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career to experience that high a few times.

Is LeBron James Retiring Next Season?

Most of this past season featured speculation that LeBron could be retiring after one more season. Teams like the Heat, Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers are currently hoping to land James in free agency.

However, no one from LeBron’s camp has even hinted that the decision will lead to a retirement season. James showed his age earlier in last season by missing games, but he proved he still had a lot left in the tank to end the year once Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves got injured.

The shift has seen more people believing that LeBron will play at least two more seasons instead of retiring next year. James will already have huge attention for changing teams, but a retirement tour would be massive for the NBA as a whole. Commissioner Adam Silver must hope that LeBron announces retirement ahead of time, whenever that time comes.

LeBron James’ Retirement Will Be Unlike Anyone Else

NBA fans have witnessed retirement tours for iconic figures like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade. Only truly legendary all-time greats can get this and must announce their retirement ahead of time.

Even respected greats like Paul Pierce got mocked by a then young Draymond Green for forcing it. LeBron clearly fits the mold of the players that would see every road team honoring him and his final season being an attraction.

No other great has dominated as long as James has with NBA accomplishments from 2003 to the current day. The NBA losing LeBron will be different than any previous legend since he’s been great from his rookie season and is the only player to remain this great in his 40s.