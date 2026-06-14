Shaquille O’Neal Drops Controversial LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Take

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal just dropped a take that is sure to ruffle some feathers.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, O’Neal was asked who he would take out of every player in NBA history if he were a general manager with the No. 1 overall pick, other than himself, and he picked a guy he has previously played with.

Shaquille O’Neal says he Would Pick LeBron James over Kobe Bryant

Surprisingly enough, O’Neal didn’t pick the player he won multiple championships with in L.A. in Kobe Bryant. Instead, he picked one of Bryant’s chief rivals and current Lakers star LeBron James.

James is a much more well-rounded player than Bryant ever was, but O’Neal’s rationale for his pick was based on how good both players were upon entering the league. While James assumed that role of bona fide star immediately upon entering the league with the Cavaliers, it took Bryant a bit to ascend to that status with the Lakers.

“I’d probably go with [LeBron James] because Bron — and I know this is a Kobe [Bryant] comparison — Bron had it when he came in,” O’Neal said. “It took Kobe two or three years to get it. Bron had it when he came in, so I’d probably go with Bron.”

James and Bryant both have extremely loyal, dedicated fanbases, so O’Neal’s comments are sure to cause some controversy there, but at the end of the day both guys are all-time greats and you couldn’t really go wrong with either.

LeBron James Would Agree with O’Neal’s Opinion

One person who is likely to agree with O’Neal’s take is James himself, as James recently stated that he wouldn’t pick any player over himself in a fantasy-type draft. However, he also acknowledged that other greats like Bryant and O’Neal would probably feel the same way.

“I’m not taking nobody over me. There’s no question. But I think Mike [Jordan] will say the same thing. Rest his soul, Kobe [Bryant] will say the same thing. Magic [Johnson] will say the same thing. [Larry] Bird will say the same thing. Shaq could say the same thing,” James said.

“The late great Wilt [Chamberlain]. Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. I don’t think none of us are going to take somebody else. If there’s a general manager and he’s eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it’s gonna be hard not to take me, champ.”