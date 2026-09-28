Clippers Get Brutal Brandon Ingram Injury News After Kawhi Leonard Trade

After being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers highlighting the package that sent Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors, NBA star Brandon Ingram will miss the start of the season as he deals with a partially torn Achilles tendon, according to the latest injury update.

Ingram has dealt with several injuries over the past few years and, after undergoing offseason surgery, will not be ready to begin the season for the Clippers.

Along with Ingram, the franchise got several more brutal injury updates on Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Jordan Miller.

Brandon Ingram Injury Update Is Bad News

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Ingram, who was the highlight trade piece in the Leonard deal, is currently injured.

“Trent Redden said that Brandon Ingram had a partially torn Achilles’ tendon, along with heel surgery,” he wrote in a post on X. “He will not be ready to begin the regular season.”

There were early concerns that after the trade Ingram wouldn’t be healthy, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also expressed worry that the 29-year-old wing would be out for some time.

“Brandon Ingram had surgery in the offseason on his foot, on his heel. We don’t have an update on how he’s going to be. We’re going to hear at media day where he’s at with his heel.”

That has since been confirmed by the latest injury news, as though Ingram is now officially a member of the Clippers, he won’t begin the year.

In 77 games for the Raptors last season, Ingram put up a strong 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 47.7% shooting. He is expected to play alongside Darius Garland as the other top-scoring option for the Clippers, but based on the new injury update, it’s unknown when he’ll begin playing for the franchise.

Clippers Get More Bad Injury Updates On Key Players

Along with announcing the key Ingram injury news, Murray also reported the Clippers are dealing with several other health concerns for some of their key players heading into the season.

Beal, Konan Niederhauser, and Miller are not all 100%.

“Because things come in waves with the Clippers, the injury news is not limited to Brandon Ingram (heel/Achilles). Bradley Beal (hip) is recovered from surgery, but he is dealing with knee inflammation and won’t be ready to begin camp – Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) won’t be ready for opening night but is progressing – Jordan Miller (shoulder) already announced to be out first half of season,” Murray wrote in a separate post.

If things weren’t already going historically bad for the Clippers, all of the media day injury updates make things worse.

The team was stripped of five first-round picks over the next several years, and though they traded Leonard, they won’t have Ingram and several other key players to start the season.