Chris Paul Blasts Los Angeles Clippers For Handling of His Departure

It’s safe to say that legendary NBA point guard Chris Paul still hasn’t gotten over the way in which the Los Angeles Clippers kicked him to the curb during his final season with the franchise, and in the league.

After signing a one-year deal to finish his career in L.A. last summer, the Clippers ended up sending Paul home in December, effectively ending his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career. Paul is the Clippers’ all-time leader in assists, and he’s second in franchise history in total steals.

Chris Paul Reflects On ‘Disrespectful’ Exit From Los Angeles Clippers

Paul reflected on his departure from the Clippers in a recent interview. It referred to the way the organization handled things as “disrespectful,” and explained how it helped him to learn a very important lesson.

“What’s interesting about that whole situation is, it’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured. I’ve been through a lot of wild stuff in my career, and having older kids and a wife who’s very tapped in, and they know the daily goings-on as far as that team and that organization.

“Obviously I was upset, but my family, my people, everybody… I think just because of the investment we made in the team for as long as we have, and to see the way stuff was handled. What it lets you know is that no matter what you do or what you’ve done, nobody cares. Seriously, nobody cares. It teaches you. It’s another learning lesson.”

After all that he gave to the franchise over the course of six-plus seasons, Paul clearly felt like he deserved better than basically being discarded, and it’s tough to disagree with him. Then again, the Clippers have never been the model of how a competent franchise should behave, so the fact that they botched the exit for one of the most revered players in team history isn’t especially surprising.

This story will be updated.