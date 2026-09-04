Clippers Could Get Another Punishment For Kawhi Leonard Drama

The Los Angeles Clippers are literally paying the price for allegedly breaking league rules. Kawhi Leonard receiving extra money off the books to break NBA salary cap rules led to the Clippers losing five future first-round draft picks and many people involved getting fines. However, it turns out more punishments could be dished out as the league continues to get more information.

ESPN insider Tim MacMahon shared the following pessimistic message for Clippers fans already dealing with disaster:

“By the way, all these penalties we’re talking about, it’s at least five first-round picks. It’s at least $30 million because one very important line here: Wachtell Lipton continues to receive information relevant to the investigation, and the league will consider further action as appropriate. So, they might keep stacking stuff on. Just like all the companies started, like, it went from one to two, now it’s four. Like, and the league’s basically saying, ‘Hey, we might just be getting started here.’”

Many fans and pundits have overlooked that this is just the bare minimum and that more can come from the investigation. Leonard’s name was involved with another scandal involving another faux sponsorship with the team’s scoreboard manufacturer. The trade sending Kawhi to the Toronto Raptors will see the Clippers getting punished alone now after the league set a precedent that Leonard was not as guilty.

How Clippers Could Get Punished More

The fines could get worse if the names punished are even more at blame for the manipulating of league rules. Leonard realized he had huge leverage to demand the Clippers also trade for Paul George when he initially signed there.

This makes it more likely that Leonard was not above taking money under the table since he was clearly exploiting the situation. However, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and General Manager Lawrence Frank are the ones most at blame.

More details linking the team to this could see new fines and suspensions coming. It is unlikely that the league will collect more than the five draft picks they’ve already stripped from the Clippers. The team’s future now relies on Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram each leading them to the playoffs.

Could Kawhi Leonard Still Get Suspended?

The topic of investigating more potentially creating more punishments leads to the topic of Leonard. Adam Silver has already made it clear that he doesn’t hold Kawhi at fault for the overall controversy since Leonard wasn’t suspended and just has a fine to pay.

Toronto has high hopes to contend in the Eastern Conference with the duo of Kawhi and Scottie Barnes leading them. A suspension would harm the Raptors, even though they’ve done nothing wrong and just want to add a tremendous talent who the fan base loves.

Silver could fine Leonard more money or suspend him for a very short handful of games. Anything else would be considered unfair to Toronto after the initial punishment implied no time missed. Raptors fans will likely have Kawhi, Barnes, and RJ Barrett all ready on opening night to start this new chapter in franchise history.