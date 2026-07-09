Clippers Get Encouraging Bradley Beal Update From Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Clippers may not be out of the Bradley Beal sweepstakes after all.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas alongside veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, insider Jake Fischer revealed that league executives believe the Clippers could still have a realistic path to bringing Beal back despite his decision to decline his player option and enter unrestricted free agency.

The reasoning has less to do with basketball than finances.

According to Fischer, Beal is still attempting to recover millions of dollars he surrendered when negotiating his buyout with the Phoenix Suns last summer, and the Clippers could be one of the few teams positioned to help him accomplish that.

NBA Insider Explains Clippers Theory

Fischer said one salary cap expert around the league floated the possibility that Beal ultimately returns to Los Angeles.

“I actually heard today from one of my salary cap friends around the league that they thought there was a chance that Bradley Beal could still go back to the Clippers,” Fischer said.

Fischer emphasized the conversation was informed speculation rather than confirmed reporting.

He explained that modern buyout situations often involve creative salary-cap planning over multiple seasons, pointing to the recent Khris Middleton sign-and-trade as an example of teams structuring contracts around trade exceptions and long-term cap flexibility.

Using that framework, Fischer said one league source believes the Clippers could eventually construct another contract that allows Beal to recover much of the money he forfeited when reaching his buyout agreement with Phoenix.

Money Remains Part of the Equation

According to Fischer, Beal’s free agency isn’t simply about choosing the best basketball situation.

The three-time All-Star reportedly gave up approximately $13 million when agreeing to his buyout with the Suns before signing with the Clippers last offseason.

Fischer estimated Beal recovered roughly $10 million to $11 million during his first stint in Los Angeles, but noted he still has nearly $7 million in guaranteed salary left unrecovered after declining his $5.62 million player option this summer.

“So I think with Bradley Beal, something to factor in on his outcome is that remember he gave up all that money a year ago,” Fischer said.

“There’s still almost $7 million that Bradley Beal has basically surrendered out there from the money he was owed from Phoenix.”

Fischer added that recovering as much of that money as possible “is going to be some of the calculus behind his decision.”

Clippers Have Reasons for Optimism

Beal’s first season with the Clippers was interrupted by injury.

The 33-year-old appeared in just six games before undergoing season-ending hip surgery, averaging 8.2 points in 20.2 minutes while shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range.

Although the production was modest, his decision to decline his player option signaled confidence that a multiyear opportunity exists elsewhere.

That opportunity could still be in Los Angeles.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, the Clippers remain interested in re-signing Beal.

NBA reporter Mark Medina has also reported that the interest is mutual, although Beal intends to survey the market before making what Medina described as “a career decision.” Medina added that Beal has resumed daily on-court workouts as he continues his rehabilitation from hip surgery.

The Clippers also possess a financial advantage that many contenders do not.

After signing former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura to a two-year, $28 million contract, salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan projected Los Angeles still sits approximately $42.9 million below the luxury-tax threshold, giving the organization considerable flexibility as it continues reshaping its roster following the blockbuster trade that sent franchise cornerstone Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors.

The Clippers have embraced a younger direction after acquiring Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, multiple future first-round picks and additional draft assets in the Leonard deal.

Adding Beal would provide another experienced scorer without compromising the franchise’s long-term flexibility.

Reunion Still Appears Possible

When Beal declined his player option last month, league observers largely viewed the move as the beginning of a fresh search for his next team.

Fischer’s latest comments suggest a return to Los Angeles remains a legitimate possibility.

The Clippers already know what Beal can provide when healthy, and their financial flexibility could separate them from other contenders attempting to sign the veteran guard.

If Beal ultimately prioritizes recovering the money he sacrificed by leaving Phoenix, Los Angeles may be better positioned than many of its rivals to offer both financial value and a chance to compete.

After Thursday’s update from Las Vegas, a Clippers reunion appears far from off the table.