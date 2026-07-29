Clippers Get Concerning Kawhi Leonard Trade Update After New Probe Development

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the summer expecting the resolution of the NBA’s investigation into Kawhi Leonard to unlock the next phase of their offseason.

Instead, the franchise could be facing months more uncertainty.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the league’s salary-cap circumvention investigation could stretch into 2027 if the NBA, the Clippers and the National Basketball Players Association fail to agree on the findings or any proposed discipline. Such a scenario would send the case to arbitration, further delaying a resolution to one of the league’s most closely watched investigations.

That timeline carries ramifications well beyond Leonard.

It also threatens to prolong the uncertainty surrounding the Clippers’ agreed-upon trade with the Toronto Raptors and continues to complicate the organization’s efforts to reshape its roster, including restricted free-agent negotiations with Bennedict Mathurin.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month he hoped the investigation would conclude before the start of next season, but Holmes reported that an arbitration process could extend the matter well beyond that target if the parties remain at odds.

Clippers’ Kawhi Trade Remains Frozen While Investigation Continues

The Clippers and Raptors agreed on June 30 to a blockbuster trade that would send Leonard back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round selections.

Nine days later, however, both teams announced the deal had been placed on hold after the NBA informed Toronto that it would assume the risk of any penalties Leonard could face if the investigation resulted in discipline.

According to Holmes, both organizations still intend to complete the transaction.

The problem is timing.

If the case proceeds to arbitration, a neutral arbitrator would hear evidence before any ruling could be appealed to a jointly appointed three-member panel, a process that could extend well into next year.

The Clippers have consistently denied allegations that Leonard’s 2022 endorsement agreement with Aspiration represented salary-cap circumvention and, according to Holmes, remain prepared to “fight that to the end,” including through arbitration if necessary.

NBPA executive director David Kelly recently expressed skepticism that investigators have uncovered evidence warranting punishment, though one source cautioned ESPN that outsiders should not assume the length of the investigation reflects its findings.

Mathurin Talks Remain Caught in Holding Pattern

The prolonged uncertainty continues to ripple across the rest of the Clippers’ offseason.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Los Angeles remains interested in re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin but is operating in what he described as a “holding pattern” because of the Leonard investigation.

Mathurin has drawn interest from both the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, increasing the pressure on the Clippers as negotiations remain unresolved. Because Mathurin is a restricted free agent, either team could still present him with an offer sheet. If Mathurin chooses to sign one while the Leonard investigation remains unresolved, the Clippers would be forced into one of the most difficult decisions of their offseason—either match the contract to retain one of their cornerstone young players or allow him to leave while their broader roster picture remains clouded by the ongoing probe.

That uncertainty helps explain why the investigation has become about far more than Leonard’s future. Every additional week without a resolution leaves the Clippers trying to navigate free agency without complete clarity on their financial outlook, potential league discipline and the status of the pending trade with Toronto.

The organization has repeatedly signaled that Mathurin remains part of its long-term plans after acquiring him in the blockbuster trade that sent Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers. But until the NBA’s investigation reaches a conclusion, the Clippers could find themselves making franchise-shaping roster decisions without knowing when—or how—the Leonard saga will ultimately end.