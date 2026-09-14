Clippers’ Steve Ballmer Breaks Silence Regarding Kawhi Leonard Scandal

It’s been a couple of weeks since a severe punishment was handed down to the Los Angeles Clippers for their salary cap circumvention scandal involving star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The punishment included the loss of multiple first-round draft picks, a hefty fine and a one-year suspension for owner Steve Ballmer, who we hadn’t heard from regarding the matter, until now.

Steve Ballmer Issues Apology for the ‘Distraction’ of Kawhi Leonard Scandal

In an official statement released on X, Ballmer broke his silence on the subject. In the statement, he accepted responsibility for his involvement with the scandal and issued an apology to Clippers fans. Ballmer also stated that the organization will accept the league’s punishment, as opposed to fighting it in court.

Here’s Ballmer’s statement in full:

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner. “We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract. “The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”

More to come.