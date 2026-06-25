Clippers Have Three Teams Ready For Big Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers must decide on the future of Kawhi Leonard this offseason to truly set a path for the franchise’s future. This past season saw the Clippers taking a step back by trading both James Harden and Ivica Zubac away for younger assets. Leonard remains the biggest player from this recent run of title contention hopes. ESPN’s NBA Draft pcoverage featured a discussion about Leonard’s future.

Bobby Marks and Brian Windhorst named three noteworthy teams as having interest in Kawhi if he hits the market:

“He’s extension eligible and got two years left. There are a lot of playoff teams keeping an idea on what happens with Kawhi Leonard. Detroit is a team. Maybe his former teams (San Antonio and Toronto).”

Leonard actually only has one guaranteed year left on his contract and could use this past season to boost his next contract. Despite the Clippers failing to make the playoffs, Kawhi had his best season in many years due to both outstanding play and staying healthy for most of the year. Leonard reportedly hopes to sign a contract extension, so it would make sense for the Clippers to trade him if they don’t have plans to extend the superstar.

Examining Three Teams Interested In Kawhi Leonard

Windhorst named the Detroit Pistons as the team that he’s most heard linked to Leonard interest. Detroit would likely offer younger talents and draft picks, with names like Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser being the best realistic options for the Clippers in a trade.

Marks dropped the bigger bombshell that both former teams of Kawhi would be willing to trade for him to return. The San Antonio Spurs are the bigger team there since they just made the NBA Finals and have expendable younger talents to part ways with for the right name.

Toronto Raptors fans would love Leonard back since they only got him for one season and won the NBA Championship. RJ Barrett would be the top Clippers trade compensation there since Toronto would hope to team Kawhi with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. All three teams have reasons for wanting Leonard, but the Clippers would need the best deal.

What Do The Clippers Want?

The biggest question comes down to what the Clippers most want to accomplish this offseason. Owner Steve Ballmer clearly loves Kawhi and doesn’t want to lose him, but any team extending an aging star who often has health issues and never led them to the NBA Championship is risky.

Leonard wants another big contract, and that may just ruin the Clippers if he runs into more injury woes. The Clippers trading for both Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin at this season’s trade deadline ensured they’d have a younger timeline moving forward after relying on veterans for too long.

Drafting Keaton Wagler with the fifth overall pick sees him as the most important player in the franchise now. One of these trade packages or another team could give them more young assets to build a new core around their new franchise player, Garland and others.