Insider Drops Huge Update On Kawhi Leonard Wanting A Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard’s time together in the NBA is most likely coming to an end after a recent report. Respected NBA insider Chris Haynes made it clear that he doesn’t expect Leonard to return to the Clippers after the recent wave of news. Kawhi reportedly didn’t like a Clippers extension offer and is more than willing to sign a long-term deal with the Toronto Raptors as the most interested trade partner.

Haynes reported the following news about Leonard on NBA TV:

“The (Clippers and Raptors) are communicating. I was told there’s a little bit of a stalling point between those two teams. Kawhi Leonard as it was relayed to me – that would be a team he would sign an extension with, but the Clippers still want a little bit more than what the Toronto Raptors are offering. So, it’s a little bit of a stalled point, but these conversations are going to continue. But I think it’s very unlikely that Kawhi Leonard returns to the Los Angeles Clippers. I think it’s a situation where it would be very hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube after declining that contract extension.”

Haynes has a lot of trusted sources that helped him break or add to some of the biggest recent NBA stories. The belief of Haynes is that things have progressed too much for the Clippers to keep Kawhi heading into next season.

Clippers Want Better Trade Package For Kawhi Leonard

An underrated part of Haynes’ story is that the trade talks have stalled solely due to the Clippers wanting more from the Raptors. Haynes made sure to indicate that the Clippers are willing to move Leonard now, but they want more assets in return.

Earlier reports confirmed that Toronto hopes to take a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and a first-round draft pick to land Kawhi. The Clippers prefer Collin Murray-Boyles coming off a stellar rookie season over Dick as the young talent.

Given the importance of Leonard to the Clippers franchise, it would be realistic that they are hoping to land more than one pick. Another change could see the younger RJ Barrett traded instead of Ingram. Regardless, the Raptors will have a fair chance to land Kawhi.

Kawhi Leonard’s Desires May Ruin Clippers Trade Market

The current contract of Leonard only having one guaranteed year left puts a lot of pressure on teams to only trade for him if they know he’ll sign an extension. Kawhi’s camp has only leaked Toronto among the potential teams they’d want to extend with.

Other past and present interested trade partners for Leonard include the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, according to the rumor mill. Neither team nor anyone else have received any indication that Kawhi wants to play.

The dream 2019 solo season run winning the NBA Championship for Toronto made Leonard an icon there. Kawhi left to get to have his own franchise built around him with the Clippers, but it may be most fitting for him to retire as a beloved Raptors hero.