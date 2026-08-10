Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Makes Feelings Clear on Stalled Raptors Trade

Kawhi Leonard believes his Clippers career is over. The trade that would officially end it remains unfinished.

Leonard strongly believes the Los Angeles Clippers’ agreement to send him to the Toronto Raptors ultimately will be completed despite the NBA’s investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday for The Stein Line.

The Clippers agreed to trade Leonard for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft compensation. Toronto later paused the transaction while awaiting the league’s findings regarding allegations that Leonard received compensation beyond his playing contract during his Clippers tenure.

Until the investigation is resolved, Leonard remains on Los Angeles’ roster and the Clippers cannot begin integrating the players expected to arrive from Toronto.

Leonard’s confidence offers the clearest indication yet that the deal is viewed as delayed rather than abandoned.

Kawhi Leonard Rebuilt Trade Value With Strong Season

Leonard’s impending departure comes after one of the finest offensive seasons of his career.

He averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals across 65 games. Leonard shot 50.5% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range and 89.2% at the free-throw line.

That production represented a considerable rebound after injuries repeatedly disrupted his tenure with the Clippers.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a torn ACL and was limited to 37 games in 2024-25 because of knee trouble. He played more than 60 games only once during his first six seasons in Los Angeles.

Last season demonstrated that Leonard, now 35, remains capable of carrying a significant offensive workload when healthy. It also helped the Clippers secure a substantial return for a player entering the final season of his contract.

Leonard is owed $50.3 million next season. Toronto negotiated the trade with the expectation that he would discuss a multiyear extension after the deal, according to Fischer.

The Clippers instead would receive Ingram, a proven scorer who is younger than Leonard, along with the 22-year-old Dick and additional draft capital. That package would allow Los Angeles to remain competitive while beginning to replenish a roster that spent years sacrificing future assets in pursuit of a championship.

Clippers Await Resolution Before Beginning Next Era

Leonard joined the Clippers in 2019 after leading Toronto to its first NBA title and winning his second Finals MVP award.

His arrival, combined with the trade for Paul George, created immediate championship expectations. Los Angeles reached its first Western Conference finals in 2021, but Leonard missed the entire series after tearing his ACL.

That became the defining frustration of the Leonard era. The Clippers often looked like contenders when he played, but injuries repeatedly prevented their most talented rosters from completing a postseason run.

The proposed Toronto trade would close that chapter while giving both sides a fresh direction.

Leonard’s agent, Harrison Gaines, has remained in frequent contact with the NBA Players Association during the investigation, Fischer reported. The union has questioned whether evidence exists of wrongdoing directly involving Leonard.

The Clippers have denied violating the collective bargaining agreement or directing outside payments to Leonard. The organization is prepared to pursue arbitration depending on the severity of any penalties imposed by the league, according to Fischer.

For now, Los Angeles remains caught between eras.

Leonard expects to become a Raptor again. The Clippers must wait before receiving the players intended to help them move forward without him.