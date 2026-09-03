Kendrick Perkins Rips Kawhi Leonard After Clippers Lose 5 First-Round Picks

Kendrick Perkins believes the Los Angeles Clippers‘ massive punishment from the NBA adds one more damaging entry to Kawhi Leonard’s legacy with the franchise.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” on September 3, Perkins called Leonard “arguably one of the worst free agent signings in NBA history” while unloading on what the Clippers have sacrificed since landing the two-time Finals MVP in 2019.

The timing gives Perkins’ criticism considerably more weight than a routine debate over Leonard’s injuries or playoff shortcomings. One day earlier, the NBA announced that the Clippers will forfeit five consecutive first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and pay a $30 million fine after the league determined the organization violated salary-cap circumvention rules involving Leonard.

Owner Steve Ballmer was suspended from league and team activities for one year, while president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension without pay. Leonard himself was ordered to pay the NBA $700,000. His former business manager and uncle, Dennis Robertson, was banned from conducting business with NBA teams for five years.

For Perkins, it completed a much bigger indictment of the Clippers’ Leonard experiment.

Perkins Points to Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Price Tag

“Since he put on the Clipper uniform, it has been nothing but a disaster for the organization,” Perkins said on “Get Up.”

His argument started with the move that made Leonard’s arrival possible.

After Leonard won the 2019 championship with Toronto and entered free agency, he pushed the Clippers to add Paul George. Los Angeles ultimately sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft choices and two future pick swaps to Oklahoma City for George.

“Not only did he force them to trade SGA along with five first-round picks to bring in Paul George in order for him to sign with the Clippers,” Perkins said. “Now we’re to this point, and what have they got in return?”

His answer: “Nothing.”

That is harsher than the Clippers’ actual résumé with Leonard, but the postseason results explain Perkins’ frustration. Los Angeles made the playoffs five times during Leonard’s run and reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history in 2021. Leonard, however, was injured and did not play in that conference-final series, and the Clippers never reached the NBA Finals during his tenure.

The latest punishment now adds another five lost first-rounders to an era that began with the franchise surrendering five first-round selections in the George deal.

Leonard Could Leave Clippers With Toronto Return Next

The other reason Perkins’ comments land differently now is that Leonard appears to be headed out of Los Angeles.

The Clippers and Toronto Raptors agreed this summer to a trade sending Leonard back to the franchise he led to the 2019 NBA championship. Los Angeles is set to receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, two second-round selections and a 2027 first-round pick swap. The transaction was put on hold while the NBA completed its investigation.

With the league’s ruling now issued, the trade is expected to move toward completion.

That created the contrast Perkins seized upon: the Clippers are left with a $30 million penalty, five forfeited first-round picks and significant suspensions inside their organization, while Leonard received a $700,000 penalty and remains positioned for a return to Toronto.

“And again, it’s all about Kawhi and forget everyone else,” Perkins said.

Perkins has made the broader argument before. In December 2025, he also labeled Leonard one of the worst free-agent signings in NBA history and argued that the Clippers had compromised their future by giving him too much influence.

What changed this week is the ledger.

The Clippers already knew the Leonard era would end without an NBA Finals appearance despite the enormous 2019 investment. Now the NBA’s five-pick punishment ensures the consequences of that era could still be felt years after Leonard plays his final game for the franchise.