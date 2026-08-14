Los Angeles Clippers Legend Could Land Front Office Role with Lakers

There aren’t too many Los Angeles Clippers legends, but Chris Paul is certainly one of them.

Paul, however, could be in line for a front office job with Los Angeles’ other team.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Paul could potentially land a role in the Lakers‘ front office following the sale of the team to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger due to his longstanding relationship with Iger.

Paul officially retired from the NBA earlier this year, but his two decades of experience and knowledge could still prove very valuable for an organization, albeit in a different capacity.

From McMenamin:

Meanwhile, in projecting what a new Lakers front office could eventually look like, multiple sources around the league suggested to ESPN that recently retired Chris Paul could have a role. Paul and Iger became close while the point guard played for the Clippers and Iger was a season-ticket holder. Their relationship has only strengthened over the years, sources said, with Iger hosting a book launch event at his house in 2023 for Paul’s memoir, “Sixty-One,” and Paul visiting Iger at his Disney office in Burbank, California, in March to support his friend when he cleared out his belongings to close out a 52-year run with the company.

This is just speculation, for now, but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see Paul transition to a front office role now that his playing days are done, and the Lakers could potentially provide the perfect opportunity.

This story will be updated.