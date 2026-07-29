Los Angeles Clippers Named Landing Spot for Top Restricted Free Agent

Like most of the other teams in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers were hoping to land star forward LeBron James in NBA free agency. In fact, the Clippers even offered James the most money on a potential deal for next season.

Ultimately though, James left the Clippers and 28 other teams across the league’s landscape disappointed when he opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the Clippers have to move on, but they still have some money to spend.

Los Angeles Clippers Named Top Landing Spot for Peyton Watson

The Spurs were recently listed as a top potential landing spot for restricted free agent forward Peyton Watson by Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale. Obviously, Watson is no LeBron James, but he’s still a productive player with some legitimate upside who could prove to be a nice addition for L.A.

“Like Jalen Duren, Peyton Watson is apparently ‘weighing the unappealing prospect’ of signing his qualifying offer and becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. He adds that Denver’s offers for the combo wing have hovered around the four-year, $70 million range,” Favale wrote.

“Still, Watson might have more ball-handling chops than he’ll ever get to showcase in Denver. Even with Brandon Ingram (presumably) in the fold, the Clippers have the personnel and undefined timeline to accommodate more experimental reps for the 23-year-old. . . . L.A. also happens to have nearly $40 million in room beneath the luxury tax, allowing it to effectively navigate base-year-compensation issues as part of any sign-and-trade.”

Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Nuggets will get an opportunity to match any outside offers for Watson, who averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

This story will be updated.