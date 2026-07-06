Los Angeles Clippers Steal Key Contributor from Lakers in NBA Free Agency

Landing an impactful player in free agency is always an exciting moment for an NBA franchise.

It’s even better if you can steal said free agent from a cross-town rival, which is exactly what the Los Angeles Clippers did with former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.

Clippers Land Rui Hachimura on Two-Year, $28 Million Deal in Free Agency

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Hachimura has agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to continue his career with the Clippers after spending the past three-plus seasons with the Lakers.

Here’s some background info on the signing from Charania:

Hachimira and his agent Darren Matsubara of THE•TEAM came to an understanding with the Clippers early in free agency on finding a deal together. The sides waited for the Lakers to complete their offseason business to pursue a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers didn’t cooperate on one, according to a source close to Hachimura. Instead, the Clippers and Hachimura moved forward to keep him in his desired location of Los Angeles. … The Lakers and Clippers had a discussion around a Hachimura sign-and-trade, but the Clippers offered minimal cash as the Lakers expected draft capital in a potential return, sources said.

Hachimura was a hot commodity in free agency. He turned down several offers from other teams including the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs in order to remain in L.A.

The Clippers will be Hachimura’s third NBA franchise, joining the Lakers and Washington Wizards.

Rui Hachimura Shares Goodbye Message to Lakers Nation

Shortly after the news of his signing with the Clippers broke, Hachimura took to social media to share a goodbye message for Lakers nation.

“Thank you Lakers Nation for the past 3 years. We had some great moments and I will always remember the memories we made together.”

This story will be updated.