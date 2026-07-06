Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Clippers Steal Key Contributor from Lakers in NBA Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura dribbles the ball in a game. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Landing an impactful player in free agency is always an exciting moment for an NBA franchise.

It’s even better if you can steal said free agent from a cross-town rival, which is exactly what the Los Angeles Clippers did with former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.

Clippers Land Rui Hachimura on Two-Year, $28 Million Deal in Free Agency

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Luguentz Dort #5 and Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Hachimura has agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to continue his career with the Clippers after spending the past three-plus seasons with the Lakers.

Here’s some background info on the signing from Charania:

Hachimira and his agent Darren Matsubara of THE•TEAM came to an understanding with the Clippers early in free agency on finding a deal together. The sides waited for the Lakers to complete their offseason business to pursue a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers didn’t cooperate on one, according to a source close to Hachimura. Instead, the Clippers and Hachimura moved forward to keep him in his desired location of Los Angeles.

… The Lakers and Clippers had a discussion around a Hachimura sign-and-trade, but the Clippers offered minimal cash as the Lakers expected draft capital in a potential return, sources said.

Hachimura was a hot commodity in free agency. He turned down several offers from other teams including the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs in order to remain in L.A.

The Clippers will be Hachimura’s third NBA franchise, joining the Lakers and Washington Wizards.

Rui Hachimura Shares Goodbye Message to Lakers Nation

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Shortly after the news of his signing with the Clippers broke, Hachimura took to social media to share a goodbye message for Lakers nation.

“Thank you Lakers Nation for the past 3 years. We had some great moments and I will always remember the memories we made together.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Los Angeles Clippers Steal Key Contributor from Lakers in NBA Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x