Clippers Get Major Peyton Watson Free Agency Update After Hachimura Signing

The Los Angeles Clippers may not be done reshaping their roster.

Even after agreeing to sign Rui Hachimura, NBA insider Jake Fischer says the Clippers remain firmly in the mix for one of the NBA’s most intriguing restricted free agents: Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s livestream Monday, Fischer revealed that multiple league sources continue to view Los Angeles as a legitimate threat to pry Watson away from Denver despite the Clippers’ shrinking financial flexibility.

“I was told today from multiple sources with knowledge of the situation that the Clippers are not discounting themselves as still a real Peyton Watson suitor,” Fischer said.

The update suggests the Clippers’ offseason blueprint extends beyond adding experienced veterans.

Clippers Continue Pivot Toward Youth Movement

Los Angeles has undergone one of the NBA’s most dramatic roster transformations this summer.

Before free agency opened, the Clippers officially closed the Kawhi Leonard era by trading the two-time Finals MVP to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round selections.

The franchise has since doubled down on surrounding All-Star point guard Darius Garland with younger talent.

The Clippers selected No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler, added Hachimura and now appear determined to remain aggressive in pursuing another ascending player in Watson.

At just 23 years old, Watson fits that timeline far better than many of the veteran free agents available this summer.

Denver Has One Team It Fears

According to Fischer, the Nuggets have long viewed Los Angeles as the biggest threat to retaining Watson.

“They are the one team that Denver has been worried about,” Fischer said.

Fischer noted that although the Brooklyn Nets possess greater cap space, he has never viewed Brooklyn as a serious contender for Watson.

“To me, this seems like a Clippers or Nuggets situation.”

That makes Los Angeles the one franchise capable of forcing Denver into an uncomfortable financial decision.

Clippers’ Path to Land Watson After Hachimura Deal

The Hachimura signing appeared to eliminate much of the Clippers’ cap space.

Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan, however, believes Los Angeles still has options.

According to Gozlan, the simplest path would be incorporating Watson into the John Collins sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons.

That structure would allow the Clippers to offer Watson a starting salary in the neighborhood of $25 million annually while remaining over the salary cap.

The move would also preserve additional flexibility, allowing Los Angeles to continue using other salary-cap exceptions as it rounds out its roster.

Rather than ending the pursuit, Hachimura’s signing may simply have changed how the Clippers would need to acquire Watson.

Watson Fits the Clippers’ New Timeline

Watson has emerged as one of the NBA’s most promising young two-way forwards.

Before a hamstring injury interrupted his breakout season, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while starting 40 games for Denver.

When Nikola Jokić missed time late in the season, Watson elevated his game even further.

Over a 17-game stretch, he averaged 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 46.2% from three-point range, helping keep the Nuggets near the top of the Western Conference.

Fischer described Watson as “a legitimate creator off of Jokić,” highlighting the offensive growth that has significantly increased his value around the league.

That profile aligns perfectly with the Clippers’ evolving roster.

Rather than building around aging stars, Los Angeles is assembling a younger nucleus led by Garland, Ingram, Wagler and Hachimura.

Adding Watson would further accelerate that transition while giving head coach Tyronn Lue another versatile wing capable of contributing on both ends of the floor.

Denver Still Controls the Situation

The Clippers’ interest does not necessarily make Watson likely to leave Denver.

Fischer stressed that both Watson and the Nuggets want to continue their partnership.

“Peyton Watson wants to be in Denver,” Fischer said. “Denver wants him to stick around. It’s just a matter of figuring out a number that makes sense.”

Fischer added that Denver is expected to match virtually any offer it considers reasonable, estimating the Nuggets’ comfort level at roughly $30 million annually or less.

Still, Los Angeles has not gone away.

And as the Clippers continue building a younger contender around Garland, Watson remains one of the most logical—and attainable—pieces left on the market.