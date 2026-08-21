LA Clippers Make Promise For Next Season Despite Trading Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers promised to have a great season despite losing Kawhi Leonard via trade, and while an NBA investigation is still happening within the franchise.

In a statement released by Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank after they acquired Max Strus, the team said that they will be looking to be competitive next season.

LA Clippers Vowed To Be Competitive Next NBA Season

“We are going to be a highly competitive team this season and Max will be a big part of it,” Frank said. “He is a great shooter with good feel who can handle and pass. Max competes on both ends of the court and his versatility allows him to play different roles with different groups. He fits anywhere and we’re excited to bring him to L.A.”

The Clippers pivoted toward a younger, faster core after moving on from Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster trade that brought back Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, and substantial draft equity.

The Clippers then let veterans Nicolas Batum and Bogdan Bogdanovic walk in free agency, opting instead to sign forward Rui Hachimura to a multi-year deal.

To inject further wing depth and veteran shooting, the Clippers also re-signed guard Bradley Beal to a two-year contract and acquired Strus through a massive five-team trade.

The team also got Darius Garland in a midseason trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for James Harden. They also acquired Bennedict Mathurin from the Indiana Pacers, trading away Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers finished the 2025-2026 regular season with a 42-40 record, placing ninth in the Western Conference.

After a dismal 6-21 start, they engineered a historic turnaround to get back above .500, but ultimately lost in the play-in tournament to the Golden State Warriors and missed the official playoffs.

Now, they are dealing with the NBA’s investigation into a possible salary cap circumvention with regard to Kawhi Leonard’s contract. Their agreed-upon trade with the Raptors would only be completed once a resolution has been announced by the league.

Clippers Aim To Build On Young Players

The LA Clippers are planning to build their roster around young players as they look to jump from being a mere competitive team to a championship contender.

“I think we do have great hope and optimism with our future,” Frank said in his end-of-season media availability. “Because as we build that bridge from competitive to contender, we’ve put ourselves in a very good position with emerging young players, draft capital and cap space going forward.”

In the draft, they selected Illinois guard Keaton Wagler with the fifth overall pick (acquired via trade from Indiana). They also made three second-round selections such as Cincinnati forward Baba Miller (No. 36), Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (No. 55), and French center Narcisse Ngoy (No. 57).

Now, the team is poised to be a dark-horse contender in the West, potentially led by Brandon Ingram, who was a vital piece in the Toronto Raptors’ return to the NBA playoffs, where they lost in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven games.

The Clippers are hoping a busy offseason and a slew of young talents will propel them to the upper echelon of the NBA after the Kawhi Leonard trade.