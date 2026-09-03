Raptors Receive Great News on Kawhi Leonard Trade After Clippers Scandal

The Toronto Raptors can breathe much easier now. The Los Angeles Clippers were rammed with some heavy penalties after the NBA concluded its investigation into the team for salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard.

So, what does this mean for the Raptors-Clippers proposed trade that is to send Leonard back to Toronto? According to Sports Net, the deal has taken a major step toward completion after the league imposed historic punishments on the Clippers.

“The NBA has declined to suspend Kawhi Leonard or void his contract after its salary-cap circumvention investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers, clearing a major hurdle for his proposed return to the Toronto Raptors,” Sports Net wrote.

Leonard, 35, left the Raptors as a free agent in 2019, just weeks after leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA title. Now, Leonard appears set for a return to a Toronto team that is poised to rise among the ranks in a revamped Eastern Conference.

The NBA’s Rulings are Great News for Kawhi Leonard’s Return to Raptors

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Leonard, who was hit with a $700,000 fine as a result of the investigation, will not face suspension or contract voidance.

“His contract was not voided; he was not suspended. So, all systems are a go,” Charania said Wednesday. “Everything is on track for Kawhi to be traded now to the Toronto Raptors… The full expectation around the Raptors and around Kawhi Leonard and the league is that this trade will be going through in the next few days.”

In an article titled “Raptors Become Big Winner in Kawhi Leonard Investigation,” Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brenner outlined why the aftermath of the investigation has put Toronto in a favorable spot to land Leonard.

“The finalization of the investigation did not rule out a suspension or a void of Leonard’s contract, which means Toronto will likely move forward with the trade in the coming days,” Brenner wrote. “The Clippers were stripped five first-round picks, but they will get some back after the trade. This means Leonard should be able to join the Raptors in training camp at the end of the month in Quebec City. This is a massive win for Toronto. After waiting out the offseason in hopes of an investigation working in their favour, the Raptors can go into the upcoming season leveling up to their top competition in the Eastern Conference.”

Kawhi’s Return Looking Imminent

Considering the results of the investigation, USA Today’s Andrew Joseph envisions the Leonard-to-Raptors trade finalizing soon.

“Given that Leonard’s playing status wasn’t impacted in the penalties, it sounds like the deal will go through,” Joseph wrote. “Leonard released a statement that mentioned his return to Toronto.The trade — which sent Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, 2030 and 2033 second-round picks and a 2027 first-round pick swap — should happen.”

Leonard’s superstar presence should make Toronto one of the most formidable teams in the East. The two-time Finals MVP is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career, averaging nearly 28 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Fresh off a valiant first round playoff series against the eventual Eastern Conference finalist Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors are banking on internal development and the arrival of Leonard to push them over the top.