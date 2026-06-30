Clippers Trade 2-Time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard for Massive Haul

From whence he came, he shall now return.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a deal on Tuesday that sends 2-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors, where he led the franchise to its lone NBA championship in 2019.

Leonard initially came to the Clippers on a 3-year, $103.14 million free-agent contract in July 2019.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his official X account. “A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP.”

Leonard, 35, has $375.7 million in career earnings and is headed into the final season of the 3-year, $149.5 million contract extension he signed with the Clippers before the 2024 season.

In 7 seasons with the Clippers, Leonard peaked with trips to the Western Conference semifinals and Western Conference finals in his 1st 2 seasons but hasn’t advanced past the 1st round since.

Kawhi Leonard Upped Value With 2025-26 Season

The reason the Clippers were able to land such a massive haul for Leonard was because of a resurgent 2025-26 season in which he played 65 games and averaged a career-high 27.9 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Those numbers alone shot the price of Leonard up in any trade talks, certainly, and the Clippers reaped the benefits on Tuesday.

It also came because the Clippers weren’t willing to keep dumping money into Leonard.

“The sticking point has been draft pick compensation,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said before the trade. “Despite (Leonard) coming off a brilliant season, the Clippers are not willing to offer him a contract extension in any sort of form.”

The deal frees up another $10 million in salary cap space for the Clippers, opening them up to make another big move as free agency opens later Tuesday.