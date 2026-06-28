Two-Time NBA Blocks Leader Named Trade Target for Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have a hole in the frontcourt following the trade of Ivica Zubac back in February.
The team will likely look to address that hole over the offseason, either through free agency or via trade.
Myles Turner Named Offseason Trade Target for Los Angeles Clippers
Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Myles Turner as an offseason trade target for the Clippers.
Turner still has three years remaining on his current contract with the Bucks, but there has been some speculation that they would be willing to move him following the franchise-altering trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he is ultimately made available by the Bucks, the Clippers could come calling.
“Brook Lopez (team option) can still provide decent backup minutes, but the LA Clippers need someone capable of replacing traded starter Ivica Zubac in the middle,” Hughes wrote.
“Turner figures to be available now that the Bucks have traded Giannis, importantly bringing back Kel’el Ware from Miami on his rookie-scale deal. Even in a down year, Turner shot 38.3 percent from deep with Milwaukee last season and is on a reasonable salary that pays him a little over $27 million on average until a player option in 2028-29.”
Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists in 26.9 minutes per game for Milwaukee last season.
Myles Turner Faces an Uncertain future with Milwaukee Bucks
It remains to be seen if Turner will be made available by the Bucks. A recent report from longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein suggests that Milwaukee isn’t actively looking to move him at this point in time.
“Sources say that the Bucks have indeed received some trade interest in veteran center Myles Turner in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, but one league source asserted Friday night that Milwaukee is not actively engaged in moving him,” Stein wrote.
The reporting is assuredly sound, but it’s fair to wonder why the Bucks would want to hang on to Turner for three more years if they plan to undergo a rebuild of sorts in the wake of Antetokounmpo’s departure. With a trade, they could clear his contract off of the books and potentially recoup some young players or draft capital as a return. It sounds like something they could at least consider.
Two-Time NBA Blocks Leader Named Trade Target for Los Angeles Clippers