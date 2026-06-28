Two-Time NBA Blocks Leader Named Trade Target for Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have a hole in the frontcourt following the trade of Ivica Zubac back in February.

The team will likely look to address that hole over the offseason, either through free agency or via trade.

Myles Turner Named Offseason Trade Target for Los Angeles Clippers

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Myles Turner as an offseason trade target for the Clippers. Turner still has three years remaining on his current contract with the Bucks, but there has been some speculation that they would be willing to move him following the franchise-altering trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he is ultimately made available by the Bucks, the Clippers could come calling. “Brook Lopez (team option) can still provide decent backup minutes, but the LA Clippers need someone capable of replacing traded starter Ivica Zubac in the middle,” Hughes wrote.