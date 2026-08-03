Lakers In ‘Advanced Discussions’ On PJ Washington Trade With Mavericks: Report

Through the 2026 NBA offseason and dating even further back, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Dallas Mavericks big man PJ Washington in trade rumors. While there haven’t been exact negotiations for the Lakers to land the former teammate of superstar Luka Doncic, a new report signals a deal could be closer than ever before.

According to Marc Jacobs of Lakers Film Studio, the team has held ‘advanced discussions’ on making a deal for Washington, who played with Doncic in Dallas for nearly two seasons, and perfectly fits the mold of a player who thrives next to the Slovenian guard.

According to recent Lakers trade rumors, the franchise is expected to keep making moves more than two months into the offseason, and they could be on the doorstep of making a deal for Washington, as his time with the Mavericks could be coming to an end.

Lakers PJ Washington Trade Could Be Closer Than Ever

As Jacobs reported, the Lakers could be very close to making a deal with Dallas to add Washington in the frontcourt.

“REPORT: The Lakers and Mavericks have reportedly had advanced discussions involving P.J. Washington. Sources say nothing is imminent, but it’s a situation to watch,” he wrote in a post on X. “Los Angeles is still bent on adding key pieces to the roster.”

Washington has been a name linked with the Lakers this summer, and since the team added Doncic nearly 18 months ago. His rim-running and high-flying play style fits well with what Doncic has to offer with the ball in his hands.

While his contract might not be the easiest to add to the Lakers’ payroll, currently in the first year of a four-year, $90 million extension, it looks as though a trade could be in the near future due to his expected fit and skill set he could bring to the roster.

Though still just treated as a Lakers trade rumor for the time being, team insider Jovan Buha offered up what he believes could be a framework for a deal to add top target Washington this offseason.

“In terms of a legal trade, it would have to be Hardy and LaRavia right now at the minimum in terms of outgoing salary to salary match with P.J.’s contract, plus keep the Lakers under the first apron. You could do Hardy and LaRavia…plus whatever draft capital is required to make it work. I assume it would be at least three of L.A.’s four draft assets, or you could do Jared Vanderbilt … that would also be legal,” Buha said.

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Along with LaRavia and Hardy, Jarred Vanderbilt and the second-round picks added by sending out Deandre Ayton could also be used in a trade for Washington.

While there’s no direct reporting that the Lakers will make a deal for the former Doncic teammate still in Dallas, he could carry a bit cheaper of a price tag compared to some of the team’s other top trade targets, and a deal could be coming soon.

Lakers Trade Targets: Mavericks Big Man Could Be Best Option

Though Washington has been one name consistently linked to Los Angeles in recent trade rumors this summer, he is not the only player the Lakers want and have tried to go after over the past few months.

Along with him, the team seems keen on adding Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson, or Trey Murphy to the roster before the start of next season. However, the asking price for each appears to be too high for the Lakers to stomach at this point, and while there are a few other names on the market at a more mid-level basis, Washington could be their best option going forward.

As Dan Woike of The Athletic wrote earlier in the offseason, Lakers trade rumors still include adding another big man to play alongside Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney, especially with how they’ve committed to Doncic and Austin Reaves for the future in their backcourt.