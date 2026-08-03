Lakers Trade Rumors: Bad News On Kuminga, Murphy Forces Shift To Fresh Targets

Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors persist that the team has eyes for targets like Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson, Trey Murphy, and a few other difference-makers for a while now, even before their eventful offseason began. However, while the Lakers would love to add one of those names, the reality of trading for a player of that caliber is bleak, as the franchise lacks the assets to meet the price tag those stars are commanding.

Though Lakers trade rumors point to them continuing their busy offseason in hopes of adding one of those wings, if Rob Pelinka and the front office can’t find a trade to add another name to the trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, a few new trade targets have entered the mix.

Though they might not be at the same level as the likes of Kuminga, Watson, and Murphy, as the Lakers are struggling to make any more offseason moves, a few names could be within reach to cap off their summer transactions.

Lakers Trade Rumors Hit Snag As New Targets Emerge

The Lakers likely can’t make a deal for one of their top trade targets considering their lack of assets they can give up, according to the most recent trade rumors. However, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, a few under-the-radar names could be within reach.

First on that list is Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls, who is in his third season of a five-year, $90 million deal that began in 2024. While he would be a solid wing defender, his price tag might not be worth it for the Lakers to give up assets to add.

“The Chicago Bulls are said to be open to moving Patrick Williams, but he may not have the size (6’6″) or consistent production for the Lakers to take on his three-year deal,” Pincus wrote. Two names who could be mentioned in trade rumors and more realistic targets on much smaller deals are Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker of the Indiana Pacers. Play

“The Indiana Pacers notoriously avoid paying luxury taxes, leading competing executives to believe they make a move at some point to shed salary. The Lakers could pursue Obi Toppin or Jarace Walker.” Finally, Pincus named Jerami Grant of the Memphis Grizzlies as a potential target in Lakers trade rumors, but like Williams, his contract is likely too much for the team to stomach. What’s clear, at least at this point in the offseason, is that options are dwindling if the Lakers want to make any other moves. Players are out there on the trade market, but when it comes to price, fit, and roster construction, Los Angeles is pretty limited on who is available right now. Pincus also named P.J. Washington and De’Andre Hunter as potential targets.

Where Does L.A. Stand In Kuminga, Watson, Or Murphy Trade Rumors?

Simply put, despite the level of interest the Lakers have in adding a player like Kuminga, Watson, or Murphy in either a deal or sign-and-trade, their options look bleak. Though each has been prevalent in Lakers trade rumors for over a year, the reality of a deal for any of them doesn’t look good.

Los Angeles has just one tradeable first-round pick, and in order to land one of those three from their respective teams, that won’t cut it. The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly asking for at least three first-round picks for Murphy, a name they’ve been watching for years now. However, without giving up either multiple bench players or Reaves, a trade is all but impossible.

Murphy and his Pelicans teammate Zion Williamson were both named by Bleacher Report as likely trade candidates for the foreseeable future.

“Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson should be considered no-brainer inclusions for this exercise, but then you remember they play for the New Orleans Pelicans, the mother of all out-of-touch organizations,” Dan Favale wrote. “New Orleans’ imperceptible blueprint should come to a head this season. Zion is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, and Murphy’s stock is never going to be higher than it is right now, with a team-friendly three years and $87 million left on his contract.” Play

As for Kuminga on the Atlanta Hawks and Watson on the Denver Nuggets, if the Lakers were able to land one of those two, it likely would have happened already. Kuminga is looking for a new deal that the Lakers likely can’t afford, as is the case with Watson on the Nuggets, whose expected $20-$25 million a year salary is too expensive for the Lakers’ taste at this point after all of their other offseason moves.

“The Lakers have chased Kuminga for much of the summer. The Atlanta Hawks’ unrestricted free agent has yet to find a home. A two-team sign-and-trade seems unlikely,” Pincus wrote. “The Lakers also have limited trade assets, down to a 2032 first-round swap and three future second-round picks.”

Yes, Los Angeles has been extremely busy this summer, and while they still want to go after some big names in the trade market, that doesn’t feel likely. Guys like Williams, Toppin, Grant, Washington, or Hunter could be easier to land if the front office isn’t satisfied with the current roster, but there’s no guarantee, despite the rampant Lakers trade rumors, that the team makes any more moves before the 2026-27 season begins.