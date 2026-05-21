Lakers Tipped to Add ‘Top-Ranked’ Forward to Transform Frontcourt Depth

Speculation is beginning to intensify ahead of what could become a pivotal offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With little room for error, the decisions made by Rob Pelinka and the front office could shape the direction of the franchise for years to come.

Several key contracts are approaching expiration, including those of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha recently suggested that Los Angeles could prioritize adding fresh talent to the roster, particularly in the frontcourt and on the wing.

Lakers Projected to Target Versatile Forward in NBA Draft

Several free agency and trade targets have already surfaced, including perimeter names such as Peyton Watson, Cam Johnson, Trey Murphy III, and Herbert Jones.

On the frontcourt side, potential options have included Jalen Duren, Yves Missi, Robert Williams III, and Mitchell Robinson.

Still, the NBA Draft may provide the Lakers with one of the more affordable avenues to strengthen the roster while preserving long-term financial flexibility.

Los Angeles currently owns its 2026 first-round pick and is projected to select 25th overall in the upcoming draft.

In his latest mock draft, Yahoo! Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor projected the Lakers selecting Santa Clara forward Allen Graves.

During his freshman season, primarily in a bench role, Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and just under one block per game.

He also shot 51.2% from the field and an impressive 41.3% from three-point range on 2.6 attempts per contest.

“The Lakers were obviously missing Luka Dončić this postseason,” O’Connor wrote. “But the holes on this roster were still exposed. They need an upgrade at the center spot. And they certainly need another wing.”

“Graves was a point guard before a late growth spurt, and the floor skills carried over when he sprouted to 6-8. He came off the bench at Santa Clara as a redshirt freshman and quietly became one of the most efficient producers in college basketball.”

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Allen Graves Emerging as Intriguing Draft Prospect

Graves surpassed the 20-point mark twice during the 2025-26 season, highlighted by a 30-point explosion in a win over Washington State.

In that performance, he recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds while also adding four assists and two steals, shooting 10-of-14 from the field and knocking down a three-pointer.

The 19-year-old also posted six double-digit rebounding performances and averaged 2.8 offensive rebounds across the season.

That level of effort, combined with his ability to create second-chance opportunities and his 6-foot-8 frame, could translate well to a Lakers frontcourt that lacked physicality throughout much of the season.

However, the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline on May 27 is quickly approaching, and Graves could still decide to return to college basketball.

“He stands as the top-ranked player still in the transfer portal, so he could return to college, which wouldn’t be a surprise given he came off the bench, lacks great athleticism, and had some struggles against the limited top competition that he faced,” O’Connor added. “But the analytics love him, and he passes the eye test with his elite feel for the game.”

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello previously reported that Graves would prefer to remain in the draft if he receives a first-round projection.

Borzello also noted that Duke and LSU could emerge as potential landing spots should Graves decide to return to college.

If the Lakers ultimately keep their first-round selection, the later stages of the draft could provide several intriguing options, with Graves standing out as a particularly natural fit if he stays in the draft.