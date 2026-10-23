Los Angeles Lakers And LA Clippers Injury Reports

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers.

The Lakers are coming off a 127-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors (also at home).

Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block wrote: “Final: Lakers 127, Warriors 105 LA begins the season 1-0 — just their second opening-night win over the past 10 years (!). Luka had 28/8/7. Walker Kessler had 26 points (12-12 FG, 10 dunks), 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. AR had 23/4/6. Biggest concern is Jake LaRavia’s status after a late ankle roll. Up next: vs. LAC on Friday.”

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

For Friday’s game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.

The Lakers have ruled out Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr.

Jake LaRavia is questionable, while Walker Kessler is available.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “Lakers injury report for tomorrow vs Clippers . Collin Sexton is OFF the report!”

LA Clippers Injury Report

On the other side, the Clippers will be without Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Max Strus.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

That said, they have a much different roster, as players such as LeBron James left (via free agency).

Following the Clippers, the Lakers will head on the road to visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Looking At The Clippers

The Clippers also come into the night with a 1-0 record.

They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 121-96.

Following the Lakers, the Clippers will remain on the road to visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Last season, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.