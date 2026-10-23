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Los Angeles Lakers And LA Clippers Injury Reports

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in the second quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers.

The Lakers are coming off a 127-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors (also at home).

Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block wrote: “Final: Lakers 127, Warriors 105 LA begins the season 1-0 — just their second opening-night win over the past 10 years (!). Luka had 28/8/7. Walker Kessler had 26 points (12-12 FG, 10 dunks), 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. AR had 23/4/6. Biggest concern is Jake LaRavia’s status after a late ankle roll. Up next: vs. LAC on Friday.”

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers yells to his players in the second quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For Friday’s game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.

The Lakers have ruled out Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr.

Jake LaRavia is questionable, while Walker Kessler is available.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “Lakers injury report for tomorrow vs Clippers . Collin Sexton is OFF the report!”

LA Clippers Injury Report

GettyHead coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Intuit Dome on October 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

On the other side, the Clippers will be without Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Max Strus.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles up court during the first half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

That said, they have a much different roster, as players such as LeBron James left (via free agency).

Following the Clippers, the Lakers will head on the road to visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Looking At The Clippers

GettyDarius Garland #10 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on against the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome on October 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers also come into the night with a 1-0 record.

They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 121-96.

Following the Lakers, the Clippers will remain on the road to visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Last season, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers And LA Clippers Injury Reports

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