Lakers $175 Million Anthony Davis Contract Predicted to ‘Age the Worst’

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a quiet offseason in large part due to the money they had committed to players prior to this offseason. With the new CBA making it tough for teams to build rosters, contracts are more important than ever in the NBA.

Exploring contracts that could “age the worst” in the NBA, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report listed Anthony Davis and his three-year, $175.4 million extension he signed with the Lakers last offseason.

“Anthony Davis agreed to a three-year, $175.4 million contract extension last year that will kick in during the 2025-26 season. As a result, his contract will go from $43.2 million in 2024-25 all the way up to $62.8 million by 2027-28, assuming Davis picks up his player option,” Swartz wrote on July 16. “For a player approaching his mid-30s with a history of injuries, this has to be a concern. For now, Davis is still one of the best players in the NBA. He was mostly healthy and dominated on both ends of the floor last season.