Lakers Star LeBron James Hints at Retirement After $101 Million Deal

LeBron James has revealed that his latest contract with the Los Angeles Lakers could be his last. The four-time MVP hinted at the possibility of retirement, suggesting that this new deal might mark the final chapter of his illustrious career.

James signed a two-year contract with the Lakers worth $101.4 million on July 3, with the second year being a player option. If he plays out the length of his deal, James will have played 23 seasons in the NBA — the most of all time.

With his immediate future locked in, James spoke to Dave McMenamin of ESPN on various topics, including his time left in the NBA.

“I mean, it could be [the last contract I will ever sign],” James said. “I’d never sit up here and say, ‘Oh, maybe not.’ Yeah, it could be. Easily. But we’ll see what happens.”

It’s non-commital from James, and only he truly knows the answer to how much he has left in the tank. He’s shown little sign of slowing down, adapting his game to his older age and continuing to be a significant contributor.

James, 39, played 35.3 minutes per game last season. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds. James earned his 20th All-Star appearance and was named Third-Team All-NBA.

LeBron James Addresses Bronny Criticism

James’ longevity has allowed him to accomplish his long-established goal of playing with his son, Bronny James. The Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in this year’s draft, making them the first active father-son duo in NBA history.

Since the selection, Bronny has been the target of some criticism. But LeBron believes his son can avoid the noise and focus on what matters.

“I don’t know if people really understand Bronny,” James said. “He doesn’t care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. … He doesn’t give a f—.

“He does not care about nobody — doesn’t even listen to that stuff. He’s like the coolest. He’s like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something [to address the critics]. Bro does not care. … Everything that’s being said about him, he really does not care.”

Bronny made his Summer League debut on July 6. He scored 4 points in 22 minutes. He sat out the Lakers’ second game due to knee soreness.

LeBron James Not Upset Over LA’s Lack of Moves

The Lakers were unable to make a splash in free agency. James had volunteered to take a pay cut to lure an impact player but it didn’t work out. Among the names on the Lakers’ radar were Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Lakers could still consider making a trade, but James is OK with how things unfolded.

“It takes two to tango,” James said. “I think our front office, our coaching staff, they tried to do the job that they wanted to do or tried to get guys to come, and it didn’t happen. And that’s OK. That’s part of the business. I’ve been in this business long enough to know that sometimes it happens, sometimes it don’t.

“So, we don’t sit here and lie about or cry about it. We move on. And Klay’s a great player. Obviously, DeMar’s a great player. Valanciunas was one of those guys who ended up going to Washington, was someone that was in talks with us, but we move on to see how we continue to get better.”

James is currently in camp with Team USA, alongside his Lakers co-star Anthony Davis.