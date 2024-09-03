Lakers Superstar Predicted to Land 3-Year, $212 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers extended LeBron James this offseason on a two-year, $104 million contract with a player option in 2025-26 and a no-trade clause. Keeping James around was significant for the Lakers, but Anthony Davis, their other superstar, could be the next player’s contract they need to figure out.

Davis can earn more than James due to the amount of years on his potential contract. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicted his next deal, predicting that he’d sign a three-year, $212.2 million contract.

“Antetokounmpo (29) of the Milwaukee Bucks and Davis (31) of the Los Angeles Lakers will earn $58.5 million for 2026-27, with player options for 2027-28 at $62.79 million. Jokić (29) of the Denver Nuggets is slightly higher at $59 million and $62.84 million. All three can void their options years and extend next summer, adding three additional seasons each, starting at $65.5 million for a total of $212.2 million.

“By waiting a year, extending during the 2026-27 season, those numbers can grow to $293.4 million for Davis over four years (limited by the Over-38 Rule),” Pincus wrote on September 3.

Will the Lakers Still Be Contending in 2027-28?

With James only getting older and potentially retiring by the 2027-28 season, the Los Angeles Lakers could head in a different direction. While keeping Davis would be the logical thing to do due to his talent, the Lakers might not want to have a contract of $212.2 million on their books when they’re rebuilding.

However, as the Lakers have proven time and time again, they often find a way to land high-end free agents. When James retires, they could be right in the mix to sign the next star who hits the open market.

There looks to be one that they’re already focusing on.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer said on “The Mismatch” podcast that the Lakers “have their sights set on Luka Doncic.”

“I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka [Dončić] in the future,” O’Connor said in August. “We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals, Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers by not trading their future picks clearly are still thinking long-term at this point. They’re not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with James.”

If the Lakers landed Doncic, Davis would be the ideal center to pair with him.

Is Davis Worth $212 Million?

The 31-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but has been reliable for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons.

He played in all of the team’s playoff games over the past two years and appeared in 76 regular season games last campaign.

When Davis is on the court, his value is clear for the Lakers. He averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 2023-24. His performance earned him a first-team All-Defense nod and second-team All-NBA.

Davis hasn’t been an MVP-caliber player, not receiving any votes since 2019-2020, but his play last season shows he still has that type of talent.

Depending on what the Lakers do, Davis should be a part of their plans. $212.2 million is the price of a player as good as him.