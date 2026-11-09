Anthony Davis Lakers Reunion Only Possible If Star Takes LeBron James Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers recently found themselves in the headlines following a report that former star Anthony Davis would be interested in a reunion with the Purple and Gold.

Davis was dealt to Dallas in the deal that saw the Lakers add Luka Doncic, arguably the most infamous trade in NBA history. The 2020 champion has been sidelined for much of the time since, and while now a member of the Washington Wizards, he still has a very uncertain future in the league.

But if Davis is truly interested in a reunion with the Lakers, it would take a lot. A trade with his current contract is all but impossible, so if the star big man really wants to go back to Hollywood, he’ll likely have to follow in his former teammate LeBron James‘ footsteps and take a historic pay cut to make that work.

Lakers Have Outside Shot At Anthony Davis Reunion If He Follows What LeBron James Did

Following the report about Davis’ interest in a Lakers reunion, many around the league have discussed how realistic an idea it is, and the continuous conclusion is that the forward/center would need to take a massive pay cut from his current deal if anyone can even entertain him going back to Los Angeles.

“The main problem here is the money. Davis is making $54.5 million this season. The star big man will have that number bounce up to $62.7 million in 2027-28 if he picks up his player option. Those are not cap figures the Lakers can afford to bring him in on,” Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote. “The only circumstances under which the Lakers could truly entertain a reunion with Davis would involve him taking a sizable pay cut to join them in free agency during the 2028 offseason. For far less money, bringing him back could make sense.”

Davis has a player option for the 2027-28 season for that $62.7 million. But if he really wants to rejoin the Lakers, he could turn that down and enter free agency, like James did this past summer. If not, he could also wait another year until the 2028 offseason and do the same thing.

If Davis signed for a deal similar to the two-year veteran minimum James agreed to with the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s hard not to see the Lakers interested in a reunion. At a couple million a year, he’d be worth the price, regardless of his health.

However, and this is a big one, there’s been no indication Davis is willing to take less money. He wants a max contract extension the Wizards aren’t willing to give him, and while he might be more willing to take a pay cut if he’s back in Los Angeles, giving up roughly $60 million is a huge ask.

“In short: Davis would no longer be getting paid like a star. It would be nothing near that. Depending on how well the aging big man holds up between now and then, the Lakers could still entertain a modest figure for him. It just would not be at a price close to the max contracts he has previously enjoyed,” Rovenchuk added.

“Ultimately, it would be the only real way for the Lakers to see the reunion as mutually beneficial for their Doncic timeline, though. They already proved willing to move on from Davis otherwise.”

There is a possibility of the Lakers trading for Davis, but in all certainty, that would never happen. Los Angeles woudn’t give up one of its top-three stars for the injured big man on the wrong end of 30, so the only realistic way a reunion happens is if he opts out if his deal and is willing to sign for a veteran minimum, which there’s been no signs of that being an option he’d be accepting of.

So The 2020 Champion Wants To Go Back To Los Angeles?

Links between Davis and the Lakers started when it was reported on a recent radio show that the 33-year-old has interest in going back to his former team.

“I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers,” Scott Kaplan said. “I think (the source is) credentialed. I think they know what they’re talking about. They assume I have no idea. But Windy, could Anthony Davis… We always talk about another big man for the Lakers.”

“Very unlikely,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst responded about the chances of the Lakers getting back their championship-winning big man whom they traded for Doncic. “Anthony Davis is one of the bigger question marks in the league this year. There’s like three guys we’re watching, sort of star-level players about whether they get traded. One is Anthony Davis, one is Kyrie Irving, Domantas Sabonis is on there. All of them are in the same boat.”

Play

Davis has not reportedly engaged in contract extension talks with the Wizards. However, it feels unlikely that his current team would be willing to offer him the max deal he is looking for, as the star big man has only played in 37 games since he was traded from the Lakers to the Mavericks in early February of 2020.

So far this season, he is putting up strong averages of 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 50% shooting, but even with that great effort at showing why he deserves a new extension, it remains tough for Washington or any other team to commit to the max-contract type of money for the injured player.

If Davis wants more money, he has no chance of going back to the Lakers. If that’s not the case, and he’s willing to do what James did and sign for a minimum, it can’t be ruled out.

Davis back on the Lakers with the team’s current star-studded lineup would be a massive addition, but it would take a huge decision from the star big to get that done.