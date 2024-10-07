Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes His True Feelings Known About Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis used one word to describe Bronny James amid the hoopla that came with his selection as the 55th overall pick.

“He’s tough,” Davis said, per ESPN, after Bronny and LeBron James made history as the first father-and-son duo to play in an NBA preseason game on October 6.

Bronny James was scoreless in his second preseason game in the Lakers’ 118-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“Obviously, [Bronny’s] defensive-minded,” Davis added. “Some great blocks [in] Game 1. The physicality. He gets over on screens, good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he’s also still learning.”

Bronny logged 2 rebounds and 4 turnovers in 14 minutes of action against the Suns. He missed his lone attempt — a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff from his father, LeBron, during their brief moment together at the start of the second quarter.

“He’s still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that,” Davis continued. “He’s still a rookie — and this is a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I’m seeing from him on both ends of the floor, especially defensively.”

Bronny also struggled shooting the ball in his preseason debut. He missed his first four attempts before scoring his first basket in garbage time during the Lakers’ 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4.

But Bronny made his presence felt on the defensive end with three blocks, which was the most by any guard in a preseason game since Dwyane Wade’s four in 2003.

‘Bronny’s Such a Great Kid’

Lakers first-time head coach JJ Redick told Bronny and LeBron about his plan to play them together against the Suns without specifying which part of the game.

With the Lakers up by nine, 34-25, after the first quarter, Redick seized the chance to finally get that most anticipated moment off their chest.

“Just wanted to get them a chance to play together in preseason … within the flow of the game,” Redick told reporters. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. It’s cool as a basketball fan.

I think it speaks to LeBron’s longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in Year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point and really just the fatherly care and love, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well. Bronny’s such a great kid, and he’s a pleasure to be around.”

But while Bronny is a great kid, he is still raw. And based on the Lakers’ rotation in the first quarter, which mirrors Redick’s plan for the season, Bronny is not part of it.

Redick went with his projected starting lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron and Davis with Max Christie as the first player off the bench.

Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent were the other seventh and eighth men in the rotation. The final spot is still up for grabs, but based on their first two preseason games, the Lakers’ 22-year-old rookie Dalton Knecht is the strong frontrunner ahead of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Cam Reddish.

Knecht is averaging 11.5 points on 45.5% field goal shooting, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and a steal a block in 23 minutes through the Lakers’ first two preseason games.