Lakers’ Rob Pelinka Lays Out Clear Plan to Fix Anthony Davis Trade

After their lack of size kept the Los Angeles Lakers from advancing past the first round of the NBA Playoffs, that will be the top priority for the newly promoted team president Rob Pelinka.

It was obvious after they traded away Anthony Davis in the Luka Dončić trade.

“When you make a huge trade at the deadline where you trade your starting center for a point guard, of course, that’s gonna create a significant issue with the roster, and we saw some of them play out,” Pelinka told reporters during his end-of-season press conference alongside Lakers coach JJ Redick.

The Timberwolves smothered the Lakers’ small-ball lineup en route to a gentleman sweep in the first round despite being the No. 6 seed and the latter having the homecourt advantage for the first time since 2012.

Fillin Up the Anthony Davis Hole

So, Pelinka makes it a priority to get a Davis replacement.

“This offseason, one of our primary goals is gonna be to add size in our frontcourt at the center position, and that’s just gonna be a part of the equation,” Pelinka said.

“We have multiple free agents, too. Obviously, those questions will be answered in July and in August, but we know we have a lot of work to do on the roster. It’ll look different next year for sure.”

So, what exactly is Pelinka looking for in the next Lakers starting center after the team rescinded the Mark Williams trade at the deadline?

“In terms of center traits, it would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, a lob threat, and someone who can protect the interior defensively. I think those would be keys,” he said.

“But there are multiple types of centers that could be effective in the league. There are also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”

Potential Center Options

The Lakers will have plenty of options available in the free agent market, which include Atlanta’s Clint Capela, Minnesota’s Naz Reid (player option), Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, Indiana’s Myles Turner and champion centers Al Horford of Boston and Golden State’s Kevon Looney.

But if LeBron James opts into his $52.7 million player option for next season, the Lakers will only have the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception unless they offload some of their guaranteed contracts to create cap room.

Turner is the obvious top choice, but the Lakers do not have the cap room unless James declines his player option and signs elsewhere, which is unlikely to happen.

A sign-and-trade with Turner is possible, but the Lakers need to give up rotation players to match salaries, and besides, they only have their 2031 first-round selection and two pick swaps to potentially offer Indiana.

They could also trade for a center such as Portland’s Robert Williams III or Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton.

After Pelinka pulled off the Dončić trade and nearly traded for Williams, anything is possible for the Lakers.