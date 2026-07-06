Lakers Keep Close Eye on Former Celtics Draft Pick in Summer League

Summer League is in full swing for the Los Angeles Lakers, with a new crop of young talent looking to make its mark and earn a place in the organization’s future plans.

Much of the spotlight has fallen on recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero, but several familiar faces further down the roster are also fighting to remain in the Lakers’ system.

Chris Manon and Arthur Kaluma were key contributors for the South Bay Lakers last season, as was former Boston Celtics second-round pick Anton Watson.

Lakers Continue Evaluating Former Celtics Draft Pick

Watson turned in one of his best performances of the summer during the Lakers’ 93-91 double-overtime victory over the Miami Heat in the California Classic on Sunday.

The 25-year-old recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double while adding two steals. Although he shot just 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range, he delivered when it mattered most.

His energy was evident throughout the game, particularly on the offensive glass, where he grabbed three offensive rebounds.

After missing what would have been a game-winning layup at the end of the first overtime, Watson redeemed himself by tipping in a missed Cameron Carr attempt at the buzzer in the second overtime to seal the victory.

It was a fitting finish to an up-and-down performance from the 6-foot-8 forward.

Watson also featured in Friday’s California Classic opener against the Golden State Warriors, posting nine points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes despite the Lakers’ heavy defeat.

He is expected to continue playing a prominent role throughout Summer League as the Lakers take another extended look at a player already familiar with the organization’s developmental system.

Watson spent the 2025-26 season with the South Bay Lakers on a talented roster that included Nick Smith Jr., Drew Timme, Kobe Bufkin, RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma, and regular NBA assignees Bronny James and Adou Thiero.

Watson Brings Valuable Experience and Versatility

Across 50 appearances for South Bay last season, including 34 starts, Watson averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 combined steals and blocks while shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range on 3.7 attempts per game.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Watson began his professional career with the Boston Celtics after being selected with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He spent much of his rookie campaign on a two-way contract with the Maine Celtics, averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steal across 37 G League games before being waived in March.

Shortly after his release, Watson signed with the New York Knicks, where he went on to make nine NBA appearances in a limited role.

Before turning professional, Watson enjoyed a decorated five-year career at Gonzaga, earning First Team All-WCC honors in 2024.

As a draft prospect, Watson was praised for his versatility and physical profile, with evaluators describing him as a player with a “broad base, a thick frame and natural strength. He can score on the low block and hit from outside and he’s also a polished passer.”

The Lakers still hold Watson’s returning player rights in the G League, leaving him in line to rejoin the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers.

A strong Summer League and training camp could strengthen his case for a two-way opportunity, although another season in the G League currently appears the most likely outcome.