Lakers Urged to Secure Summer League Star Before Another Team Does

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive NBA Summer League run on Thursday, defeating No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls 105-82.

The victory improved Los Angeles to 4-0 in Las Vegas and secured the tournament’s top seed heading into the playoff stage.

Recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero, along with two-way guard Chris Manon, all continued their strong form in the starting lineup.

However, second-year forward Arthur Kaluma once again made a compelling case for an NBA contract with another solid performance off the bench.

Arthur Kaluma Continues Making Strong Case for Lakers Contract

Kaluma produced 14 points in just 20 minutes, shooting 3-of-8 from the field while continuing to flash his two-way perimeter potential. He knocked down two three-pointers and converted 3-of-4 free throws.

The 24-year-old also contributed four rebounds, three assists, and just one turnover in another efficient all-around display.

Across six Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Kaluma is averaging an impressive 18.2 points in only 22.7 minutes per game.

He is shooting 55.9% from the field, 40.6% from three-point range, and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

Kaluma has also averaged 3.7 rebounds, including 1.0 offensive rebound, along with 1.8 assists, continuing to showcase the athleticism, energy, and two-way versatility that could earn him a larger opportunity within the organization.

His performances have not gone unnoticed.

“The Laker news I want to read is Arthur Kaluma getting a two way contract,” longtime draft analyst Mike Garcia wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Lakers content creator Vinay Killawala posted, “Yeah Arthur Kaluma should not leave Vegas without a contract from the Lakers.”

The Kamenetzky brothers, hosts of the Locked On Lakers podcast, echoed the growing sentiment among Lakers fans and media while also issuing a warning.

“Seriously, Lakers. Don’t get cute with Arthur Kaluma and a two-way deal. Dude’s gonna get scooped up if he’s not protected,” Andy recently said.

LA Face Growing Urgency Over Kaluma’s Future

As encouraging as Kaluma’s emergence has been, it has also created an increasingly difficult decision for the Lakers.

Although he has become one of the standout performers of Summer League, Los Angeles currently controls only his returning G League rights.

Kaluma is not under an NBA contract and remains free to sign either a standard deal or a two-way contract with any franchise, with the Lakers receiving nothing in return.

His recent performances could force the organization to reassess its current two-way roster before another team acts first.

Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder currently occupy the Lakers’ three two-way contracts. While Manon has strengthened his own NBA case this summer, the other two deals should not necessarily be viewed as locked in heading into training camp.

With the Lakers’ 15-man roster now full following Monday’s signing of Ziaire Williams, a two-way contract represents the clearest path to securing Kaluma’s immediate future with the organization.

Without one, he remains free to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kaluma fits the long, athletic, two-way wing profile that has become one of the NBA’s most sought-after archetypes.

Every strong performance only increases the threat that another franchise could make a move, leaving Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office with an increasingly urgent decision if they want to keep one of Summer League’s biggest breakout performers.

The Lakers return to action on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors in the Summer League semifinals, with a place in the championship game on the line.