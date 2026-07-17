Lakers Two-Way Star Could Be Entering Breakout Phase in Development

The Los Angeles Lakers remained unbeaten in NBA Summer League on Thursday, earning a place in the tournament’s playoff stage with another dominant victory.

Los Angeles cruised past the Chicago Bulls 105-82 to improve to 4-0 in Las Vegas, with first-round pick Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, and undrafted standout Arthur Kaluma all continuing their impressive runs.

Another player strengthening his NBA case, however, is two-way guard Chris Manon.

Lakers Two-Way Guard Continues Offensive Breakout

Known primarily for his defensive impact, Manon continued to showcase an increasingly polished offensive game against Chicago.

The 24-year-old scored 16 points in just 18 minutes, shooting an efficient 5-of-7 from the field while knocking down his lone three-point attempt.

He also contributed six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in another all-around performance.

With Manon and most of the Lakers’ starters resting for much of the fourth quarter, his production could have been even greater.

While Manon’s defensive upside has long intrigued Lakers fans and media, his offensive development this summer is beginning to suggest he could carve out legitimate NBA opportunities during the upcoming season.

Across seven Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Manon is averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

He is shooting an impressive 57.4% from the field and an eye-catching 41.7% from three-point range, on 1.7 attempts per contest.

After not attempting a single three-pointer in the Lakers’ opening two California Classic games, Manon has grown noticeably more confident from beyond the arc, converting five of his last 12 attempts.

The 6-foot-4 guard has now scored in double figures in three straight games and five of his last six, while also recording five assists in the Lakers’ Summer League opener in Las Vegas.

His defensive reputation has never been in question, but the offensive strides he has made this summer have added another dimension to his game.

Manon Continues Rewarding Los Angeles’ Faith

Thursday’s performance was far from an isolated display.

Manon has repeatedly provided an offensive spark throughout the Lakers’ Summer League campaign, including a breakout performance in the California Classic finale against the San Antonio Spurs.

In that 88-84 victory, he poured in a team-high 24 points in 27 minutes, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from three-point range, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Rather than looking like a brief hot streak, Manon’s offensive improvement has become one of the most encouraging storylines of the Lakers’ summer.

Combined with his established defensive ability, it has strengthened the belief that Los Angeles may have developed a genuine two-way contributor capable of bringing energy, perimeter defense, and reliable scoring off the bench.

The decision to bring Manon back followed an impressive rookie season with the South Bay Lakers, where he established himself as one of the G League team’s most consistent performers.

Across 46 appearances in 2025-26, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range.

His defensive impact earned him G League All-Defensive Team honors after recording 97 steals, the fifth-highest total in the league.

Only Hayden Gray, Darius Brown II, Tristen Newton, and Daishen Nix finished the season with more steals, despite all four logging more minutes than Manon.

There were encouraging offensive flashes during the season as well. He scored at least 20 points on four occasions, highlighted by a 31-point explosion against the Valley Suns in November.

That performance included a season-high four three-pointers, four steals, and three blocks, highlighting the two-way impact that continues to make him such an intriguing developmental prospect.

Although Manon logged just 46 minutes across nine NBA appearances with the Lakers last season, the organization has clearly seen enough to continue investing in his long-term development.