Lakers Hidden Gem Strengthens NBA Case as JJ Redick Watches On

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive Summer League campaign on Tuesday night with a convincing 99-85 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

First-round pick Cameron Carr once again grabbed the headlines, returning from injury to score a game-high 23 points in 29 minutes and help extend the Lakers’ unbeaten run in Las Vegas.

Carr missed Saturday’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks with a thumb injury but was restored to the starting lineup against the Clippers.

His return shifted Summer League standout Arthur Kaluma back to a reserve role after the forward’s widely praised 34-point explosion against Dallas.

Lakers Hidden Gem Continues to Strengthen NBA Case

Despite returning to the bench, Kaluma didn’t miss a beat.

The 24-year-old scored 15 points in just 23 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field while knocking down three three-pointers. He also contributed one rebound, four assists, and committed just one turnover.

He finished with a team-high plus-27 plus-minus, reflecting the significant impact he had on both ends of the floor.

Across five Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Kaluma is averaging an impressive 19.0 points in only 23.1 minutes per game.

He is shooting an outstanding 58.8% from the field, 40.7% from three-point range, and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

Kaluma has also averaged 3.6 rebounds, including 1.2 on the offensive glass, along with 1.6 assists, continuing to showcase the athleticism, energy, and two-way versatility that could earn him a much larger opportunity within the organization.

Notably, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was in attendance on Tuesday, getting a first-hand look at one of the organization’s biggest Summer League success stories.

Kaluma’s breakout performances, highlighted by Saturday’s 34-point outing, have drawn widespread praise from Lakers fans and media, with many calling for the forward to be rewarded with a larger roster role.

His emergence, however, has created an increasingly important decision for the front office.

Although the Lakers control Kaluma’s returning G League rights, he is not under an NBA contract and remains free to sign either a standard NBA deal or a two-way contract with another franchise, without Los Angeles receiving any compensation.

That reality could increase the urgency for Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office to act before another team makes a move.

Kaluma May Have Earned a Bigger Opportunity in LA

Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kaluma fits the long, athletic, two-way wing profile that has become one of the NBA’s most sought-after archetypes.

His performances this summer may force the Lakers to reconsider the makeup of their current two-way roster before another organization attempts to sign him.

Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder currently occupy the Lakers’ three two-way contracts. Maybe aside from Manon’s impressive Summer League, none should necessarily be viewed as locked in heading into training camp.

With the Lakers’ 15-man roster now full following Monday’s signing of Ziaire Williams, a two-way contract represents the only immediate pathway to securing Kaluma’s future with the organization.

Kaluma’s emergence has not come out of nowhere.

He spent his rookie season with the South Bay Lakers, steadily developing into one of the G League team’s most reliable contributors.

Across 40 appearances in 2025-26, all off the bench, the undrafted forward averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and just under one steal while shooting an efficient 54.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range.

His role continued to grow throughout the season, helping South Bay put together a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before making a deep postseason run.

The Lakers clearly saw enough to bring him back for another extended opportunity this summer, and Kaluma has done nothing but strengthen his case for a bigger role with every performance.