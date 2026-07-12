Lakers Hidden Gem Forcing Roster Decision With Breakout Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive Summer League run on Saturday night with a dominant 91-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas.

The win improved Los Angeles to 2-0 in Vegas after posting a 2-1 record at the California Classic in San Francisco.

Second-year wing Adou Thiero finished with 15 points despite an inefficient shooting performance, while first-round pick Cameron Carr missed the contest because of a right thumb contusion.

Instead, the spotlight belonged to a familiar face within the Lakers’ developmental system.

Lakers Forward Continues Remarkable Summer League Run

With Carr sidelined, returning G League forward Arthur Kaluma earned a place in the starting lineup against Dallas.

The 24-year-old sophomore made the most of his opportunity, exploding for 34 points in 30 minutes while shooting 11-of-16 from the field and knocking down six three-pointers.

He also converted all three of his free-throw attempts and grabbed five rebounds.

Kaluma did commit five turnovers, but that is often part of the learning curve during Summer League, where players are adjusting to new teammates, expanded roles, and a fast-paced style of play.

“On a night like tonight, when we can run some actions for him, he knocks them (shots) down and just plays out of his mind. It was great,” Lakers coach Ty Abbott said after the game.

For Kaluma, it was another standout display in what has been an outstanding Summer League campaign.

Just one night earlier, he scored 18 points in only 16 minutes during the Lakers’ 96-84 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was perfect from the field in that contest, shooting 5-of-5 overall while knocking down his lone three-point attempt.

Kaluma also finished 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds, including two offensive boards, and one assist.

With each passing game, he continues to strengthen his case as one of the Lakers’ most consistent Summer League performers.

Kaluma Building Strong Case for NBA Opportunity

Across four Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Kaluma is averaging 20.0 points in just 23.0 minutes per game despite spending most of his time coming off the bench.

He is shooting an impressive 59.1% from the field, 38.1% from three-point range, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Kaluma has also averaged 4.2 rebounds, including 1.5 offensive rebounds, 1.0 assist, and just under one block per game, continuing to showcase the athleticism, energy, and two-way versatility that could earn him a larger role within the organization.

The Lakers’ three two-way roster spots are currently occupied by Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder, but none of those deals should be viewed as untouchable.

Manon has produced several impressive performances throughout Summer League, while Suder contributed 14 points off the bench against Dallas. Okereke, meanwhile, has had quieter outings to date.

With two-way contracts frequently changing before opening night and throughout the early stages of the regular season, Kaluma has firmly placed himself in contention should another opportunity emerge.

There is, however, an added sense of urgency for the Lakers.

The organization only controls Kaluma’s returning G League rights, meaning he is not under contract and remains free to sign a standard NBA or two-way deal with any team without compensation.

If Kaluma continues his outstanding form, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office may have to rethink their current two-way roster construction to avoid losing one of the organization’s fastest-rising developmental talents.