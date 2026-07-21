Lakers Set to Make Major Roster Change After Summer League Finale

TThe Los Angeles Lakers still have several roster decisions to make before the 2026-27 season begins.

The signing of free agent forward Matisse Thybulle leaves the Lakers with 16 guaranteed contracts, meaning another move will be required before opening night, with a trade viewed as the most likely outcome.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers’ latest move is signing Summer League standout Arthur Kaluma to a two-way contract.

That addition creates another roster dilemma, however, as the Lakers already have all three of their two-way spots filled.

Lakers Expected to Make Difficult Two-Way Roster Decision

To make room for Kaluma, the Lakers must waive one of their current two-way players.

Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder presently occupy those three contracts. While Manon strengthened his case with an impressive Summer League, the other two spots appear far less secure.

Suder now appears to be the most vulnerable. According to the California Post’s Khobi Price, the undrafted guard is “likely” to be waived from his two-way contract.

The writing appeared to be on the wall during Saturday’s Summer League finale against the Golden State Warriors, when Suder did not play despite being available.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the rookie was healthy, but the Lakers coaching staff elected not to put him on the floor.

It capped a difficult Summer League for Suder, who struggled to carve out a role despite signing a two-way contract immediately after the NBA Draft.

Across six appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the 22-year-old averaged 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 2.0 turnovers.

Outside of a 14-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks, Suder struggled to make a consistent impact. He failed to score more than five points in four of his six outings and never fully found his rhythm.

Arthur Kaluma Earns Long-Awaited NBA Opportunity

While Suder’s stock slipped throughout the summer, Kaluma’s continued to rise.

After spending last season with the South Bay Lakers, the second-year forward used Summer League to strengthen his case for an NBA contract.

Across seven appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the 24-year-old averaged 17.3 points in just 22.9 minutes while shooting 55.1% from the field, 38.9% from three-point range, and 79.2% from the free-throw line.

He also added 3.7 rebounds, including 1.0 offensive rebound, and 1.7 assists, consistently displaying the athleticism, defensive versatility, and relentless energy that NBA teams covet.

Kaluma’s breakout summer, highlighted by a 34-point explosion against Dallas, prompted growing calls from both fans and media for the Lakers to reward him with a two-way contract.

Before agreeing to a two-way deal, Kaluma was not under NBA contract, with the Lakers holding only his returning G League rights. That left him free to sign either a standard NBA contract or a two-way deal with any franchise.

Had another team acted first, the Lakers would have received nothing in return.

That possibility appears to have accelerated the front office’s decision-making, forcing Rob Pelinka and the organization to reassess the current two-way roster before training camp.

Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kaluma fits the long, athletic, two-way wing profile that has become one of the NBA’s most sought-after archetypes, making him an attractive developmental option across the league.

Kaluma is now set to receive his first NBA opportunity and is expected to split his sophomore season between the Lakers and the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League.