Lakers Two-Way Standout Closing In on Major NBA Breakthrough

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed an impressive NBA Summer League campaign and remain firmly in the hunt for the championship.

Los Angeles enters Saturday’s semifinal against the Golden State Warriors with a perfect 4-0 record in Las Vegas after securing the tournament’s top seed.

Much of the attention has centered on recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero, while returning G League forward Arthur Kaluma has also strengthened his case for a larger role within the organization.

Another player quietly building momentum, however, is second-year two-way guard Chris Manon.

Lakers Two-Way Guard Continues Making Case for Bigger Role

Manon’s defensive ability has long been viewed as NBA ready, but his offensive growth this summer is beginning to paint the picture of a more complete player capable of earning meaningful opportunities at the next level.

Across seven Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

He is shooting an impressive 57.4% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range on 1.7 attempts per contest.

“I try to be a winning player every time I step on the court,” Manon recently said, via The Orange County Register. “I feel like that’s how I’ve kind of made my money, I guess. So, whenever I get out there, I just play as hard as I can, and usually good things happen when you do that.”

After not attempting a three-pointer in either of the Lakers’ opening two California Classic games, Manon has become increasingly comfortable from deep, knocking down five of his last 12 attempts.

He has now scored in double figures in three straight games and five of his last six, while also dishing out five assists in the Lakers’ Summer League opener in Las Vegas.

His defensive reputation has never been in doubt, but the offensive strides he has made this summer have elevated his overall game and strengthened his case for a larger NBA role during the 2026-27 season.

Manon Positioning Himself for Larger Opportunity

Manon signed his second two-way contract with the Lakers before Summer League and is currently expected to split his sophomore campaign between Los Angeles and G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Although he played just 46 minutes across nine NBA appearances last season, the organization has continued to show confidence in his long-term development.

The decision to bring him back suggests Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office believe he has the potential to become a valuable point-of-attack defender at the NBA level.

With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler leading a younger, more athletic roster, the Lakers have placed an increased emphasis on developing cost-controlled talent capable of contributing around their established core.

“Honestly, I think I try to do whatever the team needs,” Manon added. “And obviously with Luka (Doncic) and Austin (Reaves) on the floor, it’ll be obviously a different role. So, trying to be ready for any role is kind of what I have to mentally prepare for.”

“I think it’s a new opportunity, obviously, to build a new team. And I’m super excited to get to know all of them and see their strengths and try to play off them and see how I can fit in.”

The decision to re-sign Manon followed an encouraging rookie season in which he established himself as one of the G League’s most dependable perimeter defenders.

This summer, though, it has been his offensive growth that has stood out. Rather than looking like a short-lived hot streak, his production is beginning to resemble a genuine breakthrough in his development.

Combined with his established defensive impact, Manon’s progress has strengthened the belief that the Lakers may have another legitimate two-way contributor capable of providing energy, perimeter defense, and increasingly reliable offense whenever his opportunity arrives.