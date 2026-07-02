Austin Reaves Gives First Comment On LeBron Leaving Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James parting ways became one of the top stories of the NBA offseason. However, many Lakers fans are not happy about losing James since the team has only made limited upgrades so far. Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton are currently the three biggest additions after losing LeBron and others. Austin Reaves signing a new contract with the Lakers started the offseason.

Today saw Reaves posting a public story on Instagram thanking James after the two developed strong chemistry:

“Thank you for everything. See you on the golf course soon, brother.”

Reaves kept it short and sweet since this message was being shared publicly. LeBron played a huge role in the development of Reaves moving from a secondary bench option to an important part of the team’s long-term history came with James as his teammate.

A recently shared story featured LeBron confirming that he talked the previous coaching staff into giving Reaves more opportunity. Each season saw Reaves improving until he became part of the “big three” with James and Luka Doncic. Reaves wanted to thank LeBron publicly, but he also likely sent a private message going more in depth without having to share it with fans.

Did Austin Reaves’ New Contract Impact LeBron?

One noteworthy question from the Lakers offseason is wondering if the franchise felt less content to keep LeBron once they committed so much money to Reaves. Paying major money to two free agents would certainly prevent the Lakers from making too many other moves.

However, the Lakers ensured they’d have enough cap space to pay both without ruining the rest of the offseason. There is a chance the Lakers will pay young center Walker Kessler more money after acquiring him than what James will make from his next team on the free agent market.

Reaves’ contract had nothing to do with LeBron, unless the franchise felt James was too much of a defensive risk like Reaves and Doncic. James and the Lakers just ended up too far apart on what they wanted from the offseason. Reports indicate that LeBron believes he will have a better chance at title contention elsewhere as his main reason for leaving.

Why LeBron James Loved Austin Reaves

James spoke more positively about Reaves than most teammates from his career due to appreciating his work ethic. Reaves represented an underdog story of an unknown prospect working his way into a star role.

LeBron said the following about Reaves during the season:

“I saw the talent, but I also saw he was willing to put the work in and wasn’t afraid of the moment. To see where he is today is awesome. I knew he could be a big-time player for our ballclub if he just got the opportunity and if gained confidence in himself to know he belonged in this league, then he could do some special things in this league. He’s obviously shown it.”

Even though he’s leaving the Lakers, James should take pride in the evolution of Reaves and helping the breakout star get more chances. LeBron’s son Bronny James will continue teaming with Reaves and may now learn from him in a basketball “circle of life” moment.