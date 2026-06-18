Lakers Get Major Austin Reaves Update Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into one of the most consequential offseasons of the Luka Doncic era. With as many as nine players from last season’s roster set to become unrestricted free agents, the front office faces difficult decisions across the board.

None of those decisions carry more weight than what happens with Austin Reaves.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Reaves intends to decline his $14.9 million player option and test the open market, positioning himself as one of the best available players in a star-studded free agency class.

Why Reaves Is in High Demand

The production speaks for itself. Reaves averaged 23.3 points on 49 percent shooting, including 36 percent from three, while adding 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. That came in a career year despite playing a career-low 51 games due to a left calf injury and an oblique issue that sidelined him for the start of the Lakers’ first-round series.

The numbers explain why the Lakers can offer him significantly more than anyone else in the league. Los Angeles can present a five-year deal worth $241 million. The most any other team could offer is four years and $179 million, a gap of more than $60 million that gives the Lakers a substantial advantage in retaining him.

What the Lakers’ Front Office Is Saying

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka expressed strong confidence that Reaves will remain in Los Angeles during his exit interview with reporters.

“He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker,” Pelinka said. “We want his odyssey to continue to unfold in the Purple and Gold.”

That kind of public confidence from a front office typically signals serious behind-the-scenes alignment, and Reaves’ own track record of stating he wants to spend his entire career in Los Angeles backs it up.

The Financial Picture

Reaves carries a $20.9 million cap hold, which means the Lakers retain close to $50 million in available cap space to negotiate with him and other free agents simultaneously. If Reaves signs below a max contract, it would give Los Angeles additional roster flexibility and help the team avoid the punitive restrictions tied to exceeding the second tax apron.

That flexibility matters given everything else on the Lakers’ plate this summer, including LeBron James‘s free agency decision and Doncic’s stated desire for the front office to land an A-list center.

Why It Might Not Be Simple

The Brooklyn Nets have emerged as one team with real interest in Reaves, according to multiple league sources. Brooklyn has the cap space to offer a four-year max contract and remains in a rebuilding phase after the short-lived Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden era, making Reaves an appealing centerpiece for a young core.

Sources familiar with Reaves’ thinking have indicated throughout the season that his decision will not come down purely to dollars. Multiple factors will play into it, including his often-stated preference to play his entire career with the Lakers.

Final Word for the Lakers

Austin Reaves holds real leverage this summer, and the Lakers know it. The financial advantage Los Angeles holds is significant, but so is the genuine interest from outside suitors like Brooklyn.

Pelinka sounds confident. Reaves has said the right things publicly. The numbers favor a Lakers return.

Whether that translates into a finalized deal will be one of the defining storylines of this offseason.