Lakers’ Austin Reaves Highlights Massive Giannis Trade Package In New Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are primed to make offseason changes to build a new roster around Luka Doncic, and that could start with making a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to immediately vault themselves into title contention in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have consistently been mentioned in Antetokounmpo trade rumors, and while they might not have the same amount of draft picks and high-level young players compared to other teams ready to make an offer to the Milwaukee Bucks, there is still an expectation that Los Angeles is ready to give up a lot for the two-time MVP.

Any Lakers’ Antetokounmpo trade would have to include restricted free agent Austin Reaves, likely in a sign-and-trade, and, in a new blockbuster idea, Los Angeles goes all in to give Doncic his next superstar teammate.

Blockbuster Lakers’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea

Writing for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus outlined what a Lakers’ trade package for Antetokounmpo would look like this offseason. Here’s the blockbuster idea he outlined, and why it makes sense for both sides.

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, $12.4 million trade exception, $4.2 million trade exception

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Nick Smith Jr., 2031 first-rounder, 2032 protected first-round swap In any trade for the hottest commodity available in the NBA, the Lakers would have to give up a lot. This idea is no different, with Reaves highlighting a package of young players and a few of the picks Los Angeles can move this summer. Play With Reaves slated to earn a new contract worth more than $40 million a year over four or five seasons, he would be used to match Antetokounmpo’s salary, as the 27-year-old guard is almost a near necessity if the Lakers have any hopes of Milwaukee even picking up the phone in trade talks. However, in this trade idea, unlike many of the others that have seen Los Angeles send out a massive package for Antetokounmpo, this one includes many of their key rotational players, which could bite them down the road. They’d have a huge chunk of their salary cap tied up with Doncic and the Greek Freak, and potentially a new LeBron James contract, but having that as a roster starting point towers over what some other teams across the league are working with.

Why The Lakers Trade Austin Reaves For Giannis

As Pincus wrote, this trade would come after Reaves signs a new extension with the Lakers, as he and some other assets would be moved for Antetokounmpo to pair him with Doncic for at least the next few years in Los Angeles.

“The reasoning is simple: Los Angeles adds one of the five best players on the planet to pair with Luka Dončić,” he said on the blockbuster trade idea. In that sense, it doesn’t matter what the Lakers give up if it means having two of the best players in the NBA on the same team together to give them a better shot at competing against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Writing for Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Colin Keane discussed how the Lakers adding Antetokounmpo might be the only way they can challenge the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs team over the next few years. “Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out as perhaps the most viable player capable of containing Wembanyama in a one-on-one matchup, as Giannis possesses other-worldly length, strength, and athleticism, that — while not extraterrestrial level like Wemby — comes as close to Victor as almost anything else in the Association.” Play That idea isn’t new, as most recently, with Wembanyama’s increased play, someone like Antetokounmpo only becomes a more valuable asset, especially for a team like the Lakers hoping to capitalize on a prime Doncic over the next few years.