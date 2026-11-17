The Los Angeles Lakers keep winning, but Austin Reaves will have to spend at least one more game watching from the sidelines.

Reaves has been ruled out for Tuesday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets because of a left heel contusion and bone bruise, according to the NBA’s official injury report on Monday.

It marks his second consecutive absence because of the injury, which he suffered during Los Angeles’ 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 11.

The Lakers subsequently defeated the Phoenix Suns without him Sunday, extending their winning streak to eight games.

Despite that success, Reaves’ continued absence leaves Los Angeles without one of its most productive offensive players.

Austin Reaves Injury Update Brings Another Absence

Reaves injured his left heel in the third quarter against Milwaukee when he landed awkwardly after a blocked dunk attempt.

He initially remained in the game but eventually requested a substitution after experiencing additional discomfort.

Lakers coach JJ Redick later revealed that initial X-rays were negative.

Reaves also avoided additional imaging after the team’s medical staff determined the injury was relatively minor.

Redick described the guard as day-to-day.

However, Monday’s injury report confirmed that Reaves will not be available against Charlotte.

The team has not established a firm return date.

That uncertainty is significant considering how well Reaves has played this season.

The 28-year-old guard is averaging approximately 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds while serving as Luka Doncic’s primary backcourt partner.

His scoring and playmaking have helped Los Angeles build the NBA’s most efficient offense.

The Lakers entered Monday leading the league with a 122.1 offensive rating.

Reaves has been a major part of that success.

His ability to create shots without relying entirely on Doncic gives Redick another way to attack opposing defenses.

Luka Doncic, Quentin Grimes Carry Lakers Without Reaves

Los Angeles survived Reaves’ first absence Sunday behind another spectacular performance from Doncic.

The NBA’s leading scorer finished with 43 points and nine assists in a 131-123 victory over Phoenix.

Quentin Grimes also delivered his strongest performance of the young season, scoring 22 points while making five 3-pointers.

His biggest shot came with 34 seconds remaining, when he banked in a 3-pointer to help halt the Suns’ comeback.

Redick praised Grimes afterward, highlighting his improved decision-making and ability to create opportunities off the dribble.

Collin Sexton contributed 16 points off the bench, giving Los Angeles another scoring option.

The Lakers will need similar production against Charlotte.

Without Reaves, opposing defenses can devote additional attention to Doncic, making contributions from Grimes, Sexton and the supporting cast particularly important.

Los Angeles also faces questions about protecting substantial leads.

The Lakers nearly surrendered a 31-point advantage Sunday before holding off Phoenix.

Redick has repeatedly emphasized the need for better fourth-quarter execution.

Reaves’ eventual return would provide another reliable ballhandler in those situations.

For now, though, the Lakers must continue their winning streak without him.

With a home game against Utah scheduled for Wednesday, the next injury report will provide another indication of whether Reaves is nearing a return.