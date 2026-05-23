Austin Reaves Sends Lakers 3-Word Message on LeBron James

Austin Reaves has a specific vision for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026-27 and beyond, and it looks a lot like the last year and a half.

TMZ Sports caught up with Reaves over Memorial Day Weekend and asked him about his opinion on LeBron James‘ future with the franchise heading into his age-42 season.

“Run it back,” Reaves said.

Reaves has had a good relationship with James over several years in Los Angeles and has developed a close friendship with superstar Luka Doncic in their season and a half together. The team finished No. 3 in the Western Conference two years ago, while nabbing the No. 4 spot last season despite injuries to Reaves and Doncic down the stretch.

James led the Lakers to a 3-0 lead in Round 1 of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets. Reaves eventually returned during that series and helped L.A. get over the hump in six games. However, the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder rolled over James, Reaves and the rest of the Lakers in Round 2, sweeping them out of the playoffs.

Doncic was not available at all in the postseason, and having the league’s leading scorer (33.5 points per game) and the player who finished fourth in MVP voting in 2025-26 would have been significant for the Lakers.

That said, the Thunder also swept L.A. during the regular season, winning all four of those contests by an average of nearly 30 points per game, and Doncic’s presence made little difference.

Lakers Have Talent Deficiency When Compared to Thunder, Spurs

James spoke in the most recent edition of his “Mind the Game” podcast about the Lakers’ issues against Oklahoma City.

“We were not outworked. We were not, you know, they didn’t out-physical us. They didn’t outsmart us,” James said. “They just possess so much more talent.”

As much success as the Lakers have had over the past two seasons, and as high as the ceiling might be with the trio of Reaves, James and Doncic next year, it is going to be hard for L.A. brass to justify paying Reaves upward of $40 million annually and also bringing back James on a contract strong enough to entice him to stay with the Lakers.

Lakers Can’t Bring Back Every Major Player on Roster, Still Add Needed Pieces Around Luka Doncic

Los Angeles’ top priorities this offseason, beyond bringing back Reaves at Doncic’s specific and emphatic request, should be adding a rim-running, rim-protecting big man and filling out as much of the remainder of the roster with either 3-and-D players, or guys who do one or the other particularly well.

Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote Friday that James’ performance last season/postseason allowed him to retain his status as a max player entering free agency, even on the cusp of age 42. Because of that, Marks said he would offer James $30 million on a one-year contract and pitch in a no-trade clause on top of it.

“Can the Lakers afford to bring back James on a $50 million salary and still be in a position to bolster their roster?” Marks wrote. “When factoring in a new contract for Austin Reaves, that answer is a resounding no.”

Even at $30 million for James, plus the expected bump for Reaves, adding meaningfully around Doncic in the specific fashion the Lakers hope doesn’t read as plausible.

Rui Hachimura is also headed for free agency, and Marks pegged his value at four years, $64 million. Hachimura is one of the current role players who would make sense as a holdover, given his 6-foot-8 frame, defensive versatility, age (28) and ability to connect on more than 40 percent of his 3-point attempts from the power forward position, thereby stretching/spacing the floor offensively.