Austin Reaves Offers Surprising Compliment To Bronny James

Popular Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves shared an honest comment about viewing Bronny James as one of the best golfers on his team. Reaves has become known for his golf passion during the offseason. Golfing even played a role in the relationship between Reaves and LeBron James growing stronger. However, Reaves views few Lakers as being good at the game since most have limited experience.

The following conversation with NBC LA saw Reaves sharing some insight on his teammates’ golfing skills:

Q: “Which Laker is the best golfer?”

Reaves: “Me.” Q: “Second-best golfer?”

Reaves: “Probably Bronny [James].” Q: “Who’s the worst golfer?”

Reaves: “Jarred Vanderbilt.” Q: “[Describe in one word the golf game of] LeBron James.”

Reaves: “Learning.” Q: “Luka?”

Reaves: “Also learning.” Q: “JJ Redick?”

Reaves: “Aggressive.”

Reaves confirmed that Bronny is the top golfer behind him and named role player Vanderbilt as the worst. Commentary on the golfing skills of LeBron and Luka Doncic showed Reaves joking that they still have a long way of learning to go for the NBA stars. The Lakers are expected to golf together in Slovenia during the current offseason team trip planned by Luka. Reaves will have the chance to prove he’s still the best golfer on the team.

Why Bronny James Is Good At Golf

The answer from Reaves about Bronny being a good golfer may be surprising to some fans expecting a bigger star able to use their athletic ability on the course. However, Bronny has the advantage of learning the game at a young age. Top NBA stars like LeBron and James Harden often try it later in their lives.

Bronny learning the game of golf in his early 20s age range makes it easier for him to pick up the game. The Lakers roster is full of talented athletes, like Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, to make the competition a little tougher this year.

However, Reaves’ huge praise for Bronny confirms he’s a good golfer with a chance to get even better. The Lakers will hope to see Bronny improve on the basketball court to challenge Sexton and Jaden Hardy for reserve minutes, but he can play his stress away on the golf course if things go poorly.

Austin Reaves Named NBA’s Top Three Golfers

The golf conversation eventually changed course to see Reaves asked to name the overall best NBA golfers instead of just his teammates. Stephen Curry was the biggest name mentioned, and it makes sense since he’s been passionate about golf for many years now.

Reaves listed the following best NBA golfers today:

Q: “Best three golfers in the NBA?” Reaves: “Me, Steph [Curry], and Corey Kispert.” Q: “So could you beat Michael Jordan at golf?” Reaves: “I would like to think so.” Q: “Could you beat Steph Curry at golf?” Reaves: “I would like to think so.”

Kispert was the third name listed by Reaves after himself and Curry as the best golfers in the league. Reaves also went on the record that he thinks he could beat both Curry and Michael Jordan. The Lakers star will likely have some high profile golfing games in the future to back up those words.